West Coast Premiere of ‘The Opposite of Love’ Opens at Hudson Backstage Theatre

Produced by Neil Gooding Productions, behind shows like Back to the Future: The Musical, the play runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

The hit Off-Broadway play The Opposite of Love will make its West Coast debut with a preview performance on Thursday, July 24 at the Hudson Backstage Theatre, running through August 31. The intimate drama, written by and starring Los Angeles native Ashley Griffin as Eloise, explores the unlikely bond between a trust fund beneficiary and a struggling hustler, Will, played by Evan Strand, as they navigate intimacy amid past trauma.

The production, directed by Melora Marshall, known for her work at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, opens officially on July 25. Griffin, a Santa Monica native who honed her craft at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and built a Broadway career, returns to her hometown stage after her play’s 2024 Off-Broadway run at The Royal Family Theater. Strand brings his diverse acting and dance background, including Disney’s Frozen tour, to the role.

Produced by Neil Gooding Productions, behind shows like Back to the Future: The Musical, the play runs Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m., with tickets priced between $29 and $45. The story, described by OnStage as a “masterpiece” cutting to the “heart of the human condition,” tackles modern intimacy issues, as Griffin notes the need to address sexual trauma in a “cyber world where dating feels like an audition process.”

The creative team includes scenic designers Joyce Hong and You Chen Zhang, costume designer Sage Barrie, and lighting designer Omar Madkour. The theater, at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., offers valet and street parking, with performances drawing from Griffin’s early Shakespeare debut at age eight to her recent acclaimed works.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

Man Arrested in Brentwood for Impersonating Firefighter During Palisades Fire

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The suspect faces at least 28 criminal counts—including 23 felonies—spanning incidents from 2023 to May 2025 Federal and local law...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Study Highlights Economic Impact of Cap-and-Trade Extension in Los Angeles

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders are pushing to reauthorize the program this year, citing its role in generating 287,000...
Hard, News

Controversial Rebuilding Authority Delayed by Sen. Allen

July 17, 2025

Read more
July 17, 2025

The pause follows concerns raised weeks ago when the proposal sought to create an agency run by political appointees to...
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Hails National Guard Withdrawal as Victory for Unity

July 17, 2025

Read more
July 17, 2025

The Pentagon’s decision to reduce the troop presence follows weeks of legal challenges and public demonstrations Mayor Karen Bass celebrated...
Hard, News

DUI Checkpoints to be Conducted Across LA This Weekend

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The LAPD selects checkpoint sites based on data indicating high incidents of impaired driving-related crashes and arrests The Los Angeles...
Hard, News

Fire Survivors Urged to Shape Rebuilding Efforts with Digital Feedback Platform

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The initiative, launched in February, marks California’s first large-scale use of a dedicated digital tool to gather wildfire survivor feedback...
News, Video

(Video) Italian Eatery Finds New West LA Home after Wildfire Displacement

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

Cinque Terra, a longstanding Palisadian establishment, has brought its Northern Italian cuisine to Rose Avenue Italian Eatery Finds New West...
News, Upbeat

Dodgers to Host Back to School Bash for Fire-Affected Families

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The free event will offer free groceries, school supplies, outfits, haircuts, medical screenings, and carnival rides The Los Angeles Dodgers...

Photo: Robin Riggs
News, Upbeat

Hundreds of Red-Legged Frog Tadpoles Released in Santa Monica Mountains

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

Once widespread in California, red-legged frogs vanished from the Santa Monica Mountains by the 1970s Nearly 600 California red-legged frog...

Photo: Instagram: Los Angeles LGBT Center
Hard, News

LA Sees Second Straight Year of Homelessness Decline, Leaders Celebrate Progress

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The survey, designed by the University of Southern California, reported a 17.5% drop—the largest two-year decrease on record The Los...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

County Launches AI Pilot to Speed Rebuilding After Fires

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

The pilot targets early adopters whose homes, located in R-1 residential zones, were damaged by the wildfires Los Angeles County...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Arrested for Allegedly Exporting Electronics to Iran

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

Ostovari, identified as the CEO of a Tehran-based engineering firm, allegedly orchestrated the scheme since 2018  A 66-year-old Santa Monica...

Photo: Pixabay
News, Upbeat

California Hits Two-Thirds Clean Energy Milestone

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

This year, clean energy has powered the state for an average of seven hours daily, with over 90% of days...
Hard, News

ICE Raids Disrupt Labor in Fire Recovery Efforts: REPORT

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Immigrants, comprising about 75% of Los Angeles County’s construction workforce with nearly half undocumented, per a Bay Area Council analysis,...

Photo: Palisades Dolphin Strong
News, Upbeat

Nonprofit Formed by Palisades High Alumni to Host Benefit Concert for Fire Recovery

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

All proceeds will support relief for the Hildebrand family, Palisades High School’s booster club and Palisades Dolphin Strong The Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR