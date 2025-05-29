Westside Ballet to Present Spring Showcase and Gala Featuring NYCB Stars This Weekend

The Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Service Award will go to first responders from Los Angeles and Santa Monica in recognition of their public service

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica will present its annual *Masters of Movement* Spring Showcase and Gala over the weekend of May 31 and June 1, offering a celebration of classical ballet, contemporary choreography, and community recognition at the Broad Stage at Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.

The Spring Showcase, with performances scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., will highlight the evolution of ballet through timeless works by masters August Bournonville and Marius Petipa, as well as original choreography that reflects the versatility of the company’s dancers.

The season’s centerpiece event, the Spring Gala, will take place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and features performances by principal dancers from the New York City Ballet. The program includes *Other Dances*, a signature work by Jerome Robbins performed by NYCB principals and Westside Ballet alumni Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia. Also on the program is *Bloom*, a contemporary piece by choreographer Justin Peck, danced by Los Angeles Ballet’s Kate Inoue and Marcos Ramirez, accompanied by a live string quartet.

The Gala will also serve as a fundraising event and community celebration, complete with cocktails, dinner, and special honors. This year’s Bravo! Award will be presented to Andrew Veyette, principal dancer with NYCB and a Westside Ballet alumnus. The Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Service Award will go to first responders from Los Angeles and Santa Monica in recognition of their public service.

Ticket prices for the Spring Showcase are $51.50, while Gala admission is $196.50. Tickets are available through the Westside Ballet website.

For more information, visit [westsideballet.com](https://www.westsideballet.com).

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Santa Monica Landlord to Pay $685K in Tenant Harassment Lawsuit

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

The settlement, announced Tuesday, resolves allegations of tenant harassment and discrimination under the city’s Tenant Harassment and Housing Anti-Discrimination ordinances...

Photo: LA28
Hard, News

Officials Outline Community-Focused Plans for Venice Beach in 2028 Olympics

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Councilwoman Traci Park and LA28 leaders promise local engagement, minimal disruption, and a showcase of the neighborhood’s cultural identity LA...
News, Video

(Video) Interviews with Rick Caruso and Elyse Walker, with a Dennis Quaid cameo

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

We spoke at the Press Conference to announce plans to reopen Palisades Village Shopping Mall. Actor Dennis Quaid arrives to...
Dining, News

DoorDash to Award $200K in Grants to Restaurants Affected by Wildfires

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

The funding can be used to cover a range of wildfire-related expenses, including rent, repairs, and payroll DoorDash will distribute...
News, Real Estate

Thomas Mann House to Reopen in Following Wildfire Repairs: REPORT

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Though the house remained structurally intact, it underwent months of environmental testing, cleanup, and repairs The Thomas Mann House in...
News, Video

(Video) Main Street Bars & Restaurants Give a Taste in 10th Annual ‘MAINopoly’ Event

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

The event took place Sunday, May 25, transforming five blocks of Santa Monica’s Main Street into a Monopoly-themed culinary experience...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Upbeat

Friends of Ballona Wetlands to Host Migration Celebration May 31

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

The celebration will feature avenger hunts, a science lab, and native plant sales, offering attendees a chance to engage with...

Photo: Office of Senator Ben Allen
Hard, News

Sen. Allen’s Wildfire Relief Bills Advance, Targeting Insurance Reform, Firefighting Jobs, and Housing Protections

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

The bills reflect a comprehensive approach to recovery, addressing immediate needs like insurance payouts and long-term strategies like workforce stability...

Photo: Facebook
News

Malibu Launches 24/7 Armed Patrols to Protect Fire-Damaged Neighborhoods as PCH Reopens

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

City Partners With Private Firm Covered 6 and Law Enforcement Ramps Up Presence In anticipation of the reopening of Pacific...
News, Upbeat

Volunteer Event to Restore Hillside and Clear Debris in Palisades

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Organized by local nonprofit Palisades Beautiful, the event will take place near the intersection of Marquez Avenue and Bollinger Drive...
Hard, News

Former Irvine City Manager Tapped as New One For Santa Monica

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Oliver Chi to take over July 14, pending council approval The Santa Monica City Council announced Friday the selection of...
Hard, News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Recounts Harrowing Experience During Wildfire, Draws Parallels to COVID Response

May 27, 2025

Read more
May 27, 2025

Affleck, a Yale undergraduate and vocal public health advocate, recalls evacuating to a hotel with her family as flames tore...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Bay Cities Deli Temporarily Closed After Health Violations

May 23, 2025

Read more
May 23, 2025

Eleven violation points were attributed to the presence of rodents and insects Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery, a popular...

Photo: YouTube
News

Governor Announces Early Reopening of Pacific Coast Highway After Wildfire Closures

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

Major Stretch of PCH Reopens May 23 After Months of Wildfire-Related Closures Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that State Route...

Photo: Office of Sen. Ben Allen
News, Upbeat

Resilient Palisades Named Nonprofit of the Year by Sen. Ben Allen

May 22, 2025

Read more
May 22, 2025

Volunteer-led group honored for climate resilience work and wildfire recovery efforts Resilient Palisades, a grassroots environmental organization based in Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR