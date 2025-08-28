Westside Classics Car Show Set to Roll into Venice Beach

The show will feature a curated lineup of vintage sedans, low-slung cruisers, and unique custom builds

The Westside Classics Car Show is set to bring the shine and style of Southern California’s classic cars to Venice Beach on Sunday, August 31, organizers announced. The free event, running from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1800 Ocean Front Walk, promises a day of automotive beauty and community spirit.

Hosted by the Westside Classics Car Club, the show will feature a curated lineup of vintage sedans, low-slung cruisers, and unique custom builds, reflecting the region’s rich car culture. With palm trees and the ocean as a scenic frame, the event along the iconic Ocean Front Walk will highlight automotive craftsmanship, though no hoppers or roll-ins will be allowed after the morning staging. Vendors will offer gear, memorabilia, and automotive finds for enthusiasts.

The laid-back yet vibrant atmosphere will blend the ocean breeze with the gleam of chrome, inviting attendees to stroll among the rides, swap stories, and enjoy a soundtrack of revving engines. The club, known for preserving classics and uniting enthusiasts, aims to create a nostalgic experience steeped in local culture.

Organizers encourage car lovers to bring cameras and crews to capture the event, which is free to the public.