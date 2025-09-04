What to Expect at Downtown Santa Monica’s First-Ever Oktoberfest

Photo: Getty

The celebration marks one of the first major events within the Third Street Promenade’s newly approved Entertainment Zone, which allows guests 21 and older to consume alcoholic beverages in public spaces

Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. will host its inaugural Oktoberfest on September 27 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., transforming the Third Street Promenade into a Bavarian-inspired celebration with live music, games, and family-friendly activities, organizers announced.

The free event, centered on the 1200 block of Third Street Promenade, will feature traditional German music from the Zeitgeist Oktoberfest Band and high-energy performances by Partydoktor Tom und die Sauerkrauts. Attendees can participate in polka dances, Oktoberfest-themed games, and photo opportunities, with a dedicated kids’ play area for younger visitors. Bavarian décor will extend across all three blocks of the Promenade.

The event offers festivalgoers a complimentary reusable Oktoberfest stein with any beverage purchase at participating venues, including 1212 Santa Monica, Barney’s Beanery, Cabo Cantina, Casa Martin, Holey Moley, Pickle Pop, and Ugo Santa Monica. 

The celebration marks the first major event within the Third Street Promenade’s newly approved Entertainment Zone, unanimously authorized by the Santa Monica City Council earlier this year under Senate Bill 969, signed into law on September 28, 2024. 

The zone, spanning the 1200-1400 blocks between Wilshire Boulevard and Broadway, allows guests 21 and older to consume alcoholic beverages in public spaces, provided they wear an official wristband and use non-glass, non-metal containers purchased from participating businesses. 

Admission to the upcoming event is free, though registration is encouraged via Eventbrite.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram and Live Like Braun Foundation
News

Live Like Braun: A Family’s Mission to Honor Their Son and Save Lives After Tragedy Struck

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

Pacific Palisades Mother Calls for DUI Law Reform, Builds a Foundation to Help Young People The tragic death of Loyola...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
News, Upbeat

New Palisades Community Center Aids Wildfire Recovery with Therapy, Classes and Wellness Programs

September 4, 2025

Read more
September 4, 2025

The center, led by Director Juliet Curry and advised by Bob Riddle, is part of the Picerne Family Foundation’s mission...
News, Real Estate

LAFD Airlifts Two Hikers from Palisades Trail

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

Paramedics assessed the hikers on-site, and both agreed to be airlifted from the trail  The Los Angeles Fire Department airlifted...
News

St. Matthew’s Unwavering Commitment to Academic Excellence

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

When unexpected challenges arise, true educational excellence reveals itself not in brick and mortar, but in the dedication of teachers,...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Police Investigate Assault on Pier as Hate Crime

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

The incident occurred at Palisades Park during a clash between pro-Gaza demonstrators and counter-protesters Santa Monica police are investigating a...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Woman Climbs RV Roof in Protest During LAPD Removal

September 3, 2025

Read more
September 3, 2025

RV Occupant Protests Her Removal by LAPD By Nick Antonicello  A female RV dweller climbed to the roof of her...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Delay $20M Emergency Rent Relief, Horvath Vows to Continue Fight

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

The program would have offered up to $5,000 in rent or mortgage relief for qualifying low-income tenants, displaced wildfire survivors,...

Photo: Bruce Lurie Gallery
News, Upbeat

Bruce Lurie Gallery to Showcase DECON/STRUCT Exhibit Through September

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

DECON/STRUCT centers on themes of disassembly and reinvention, bringing together the distinct practices of Swing and Pharo to explore memory...

Photo: Official
News

Man Stabbed on Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica, Suspect Sought

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

Detectives Gathering Evidence as Search for Suspect Continues Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured Sunday afternoon...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Beachfront Lot Listed for $10.2M

September 2, 2025

Read more
September 2, 2025

The listing specifies cash-to-new-loan financing and includes disclosures about coastal zone regulations and available building plans A rare double corner...
News, Real Estate

The “Château Corsica” Mansion in Palisades Hits Market at $21M

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

Heritage olive trees and lush gardens surround a tumbled natural stone façade, accented by fire-rated Acre siding A stunning new...

Photo: UC Davis
Hard, News

Study Finds Toxic Metals in Palisades Air After Wildfires

September 1, 2025

Read more
September 1, 2025

A preprint study found hexavalent chromium at an average of 13.7 nanograms per cubic meter in air samples taken in...

Photo: Pacific Park
News, Upbeat

Pacific Park Ferris Wheel to Glow with 90-Foot American Flag for Labor Day

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

The tribute will feature the Ferris wheel’s 174,000 LED lights in a custom computer-generated show of red, white, and blue...

Photo: Tottenham Hotspur
News, Upbeat

Metro Renames Station to Honor Son Heung-min’s LAFC Home Debut

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

The 7:45 p.m. match against San Diego offers fans a chance to skip traffic and parking woes by taking the...
Hard, News

State Launches Task Force to Tackle Homeless Encampments

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

The task force, comprising multiple state agencies, will target encampments along state rights-of-way in California’s 10 largest cities Gov. Gavin...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR