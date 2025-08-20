What to Expect at the 2025 Malibu Food & Wine Festival

Photo: Getty

Set on a 1,000-acre historic estate in Malibu’s wine country, the festival offers a backdrop of rolling vineyards, ancient oaks, and Santa Monica Mountains views

The Malibu Food & Wine Festival will transform Saddlerock Ranch into a culinary haven from September 5 to 7, uniting renowned chefs, local restaurants, and vintners for a three-day celebration of California’s coastal flavors and community spirit.

Set on a 1,000-acre historic estate in Malibu’s wine country, the festival offers a backdrop of rolling vineyards, ancient oaks, and Santa Monica Mountains views. Curated by Culinary Director Marcel Vigneron, a Top Chef runner-up and Food Network’s “Last Chef Standing” winner, alongside co-founders Lauren Rae Levy and producer Rob Pausmith, the event blends elevated tastings, live music, and interactive activations. It aims to spotlight local businesses recovering from the Woolsey, Franklin, and Palisades fires, with proceeds supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

Friday and Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., are 21-and-over, featuring unlimited chef-driven tastings from talents like Adam Richman of “Man v. Food,” Duff Goldman of Charm City Cakes, and Ricardo Zarate, dubbed LA’s “Godfather of Peruvian food.” Expect dishes from Broad Street Oyster Co.’s lobster rolls to Freda’s Pizza wood-fired creations, paired with craft cocktails, wines, and non-alcoholic options like Sunnyday’s organic coffee. VIP ticket holders ($599) can enjoy a six-course dinner with wine pairings hosted by chefs like Roy Yamaguchi and Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, starting at 6 p.m.

Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m., welcomes all ages with family-friendly offerings, including Helene Henderson’s farm-to-table Malibu Farm dishes and Jenefer Taylor’s floral-decorated organic desserts from BLUEM. General admission ($199) includes access to tasting stations, immersive lounges, and local vendor markets selling artisanal goods. Early access tickets ($275) offer a one-hour head start for fewer crowds, ideal for savoring coastal classics from Irv’s Burgers or Hall Pass Ice Cream’s nostalgic flavors.

Attendees can explore curated experiences like live cooking demos, wine tastings from Saddlerock’s vineyards, and pop-up lounges with eco-conscious themes, reflecting Vigneron’s Orgreenic Cookware ethos. The festival’s “Taste of Malibu” highlights local eateries such as Pita ’Bu’s kosher Mediterranean fare and The Hummingbird Ceviche House’s Peruvian specialties, fostering community reconnection post-fires.

Public transit via Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus Route 9 is recommended, with limited parking at 32112 Mulholland Hwy. Tickets are available online, with a weekend pass ($525) offering the best value for all three days of rotating menus and Malibu’s vibrant ambiance.

