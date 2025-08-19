What to Expect at the Third Annual Endless Summer C.A.M.P. Festival This Weekend

Attendees can participate in a bubble party, watch a comedic opera retelling of “Cinderella”, and more

The City of Santa Monica, in collaboration with Community Arts Resources, will host the third annual Endless Summer C.A.M.P. (Community | Art | Music | Picnic) on Saturday, August 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tongva Park’s Gathering Hill, as part of the city’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

The free, family-friendly event invites residents to bring picnics, blankets, and beach chairs to enjoy performances and activities in the 6.2-acre urban park at 1615 Ocean Ave. Highlights include a comedic opera retelling of “Cinderella” by Pacific Opera Project at 11:30 a.m., funded partly by the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation to support wildfire-affected communities. At 1 p.m., Masanga Marimba, a nine-piece band, will perform a blend of African, Latin, and American music featuring Zimbabwean-style marimbas, drums, and brass.

Attendees can also participate in a bubble party hosted by Bubblemania and a sustainable art workshop led by Rediscover Center, where participants create keepsakes from upcycled materials. Tongva Park offers a splash pad, playground, ocean-view observation decks, and over 100 plant species.

Public transportation is encouraged, with Big Blue Bus routes 2, 8, and 9 and Metro Rail’s E Line serving the area. Parking is available at the Santa Monica Civic Center Parking Structure and metered spots on Main Street, Olympic Boulevard, and Ocean Avenue.

The event, supported by the city’s Art of Recovery initiative, encourages visitors to explore nearby Downtown Santa Monica, Third Street Promenade, the Pier, and Main Street businesses.