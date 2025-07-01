Why Nordstrom Says It’s Closing Its Santa Monica Place Location

Photo: Google Street View

A Nordstrom spokesperson explained the closure as a strategic realignment

Nordstrom confirmed its decision to close its Santa Monica store at 220 Broadway, with the final day of business set for Aug. 26 shifting focus to serving customers through nearby stores and digital platforms. The move reflects broader challenges facing the Santa Monica Place mall, where shifting ownership and declining property value have raised concerns about its future as a retail hub.

A Nordstrom spokesperson explained the closure as a strategic realignment, stating the company believes it can better meet customer needs outside the current location. The retailer pledged support for affected employees, offering assistance to those seeking other roles within Nordstrom. The store, near the Santa Monica Pier and Third Street Promenade, has long been a destination for brands like Free People, Nike, and Zella, offering clothing, shoes, cosmetics, and services such as personal styling.

The closure coincides with significant changes at Santa Monica Place. In April, Macerich defaulted on a $300 million loan, leading to Trigild, a court-appointed receiver, taking control. Trigild subsequently hired Prism Places to manage the Frank Gehry-designed mall, which underwent a $265 million renovation in 2010. Prism CEO Stenn Parton, whose Pacific Palisades home was lost in recent fires, aims to revitalize the property, citing its potential as a community anchor ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. 

However, the mall’s value has been questioned, with the loan default signaling financial strain amid vacancy and post-fire recovery challenges in the westside area.

Opened in 1980 as Gehry’s first mall design, Santa Monica Place has historically drawn tourists and locals. Macerich’s 1999 acquisition and failed 2004 redevelopment plan to replace it with high-rises highlight its evolving role. Parton remains optimistic, pointing to policy changes and the Olympics as opportunities to restore the mall’s appeal, though the Nordstrom exit underscores ongoing difficulties in maintaining its retail prominence.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: GoFundMe
News

Second Victim Killed Alongside LAPD Sergeant in Brentwood 405 Crash Identified

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

Authorities Confirm Garcia, 34, Died at the Scene, GoFundMe Launched  Authorities have identified the civilian who was killed alongside a...
Hard, News

People are Using Palisades for “Disaster Tours.” Local Officials Are Trying to Stop Them

June 30, 2025

Read more
June 30, 2025

A new motion introduced to City Council requests a coordinated strategy from LADOT, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

LAUSD Approves $604 Million Plan to Rebuild Fire-Damaged Palisades Schools

June 30, 2025

Read more
June 30, 2025

The reconstruction, set to conclude by the end of 2028, aims to restore facilities for approximately 3,620 students across the...
News, Upbeat

Free Virtual Planetarium Shows Coming to SMC in July

June 30, 2025

Read more
June 30, 2025

The virtual format is in place as construction of the new SMC Planetarium and Observatory nears completion The Santa Monica...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Bed Mar Vista Hilltop Home Under Construction Lists for $5.3M

June 30, 2025

Read more
June 30, 2025

The private backyard is complete with a pool, spa, fire pit, built-in BBQ, and areas for outdoor dining A stunning...
News, Video

(Video) Getty Villa Reopens Six Months After Dodging Destruction of Palisades Wildfires

June 29, 2025

Read more
June 29, 2025

With the reopening also comes a new exhibit, “The Kingdom of Pylos” Getty Villa Reopens Six Months After Dodging Destruction...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Bed Palisades Highlands Townhouse Hits Market for $1.7M

June 29, 2025

Read more
June 29, 2025

The Mediterranean-style property, located at 1529 Michael Lane, is part of a 71-unit community A remodeled 1,919-square-foot townhouse in the...
Hard, News

LAPD Updates Immigration FAQ to Clarify Enforcement Role

June 28, 2025

Read more
June 28, 2025

The document, available in English and Spanish, outlines the department’s policies and limits regarding immigration status The Los Angeles Police...
News, Upbeat

Three Santa Monica College Student Films Selected for International Film Festival

June 28, 2025

Read more
June 28, 2025

The LA Shorts International Film Festival, the city’s longest-running shorts festival, screens over 350 films annually and draws 10,000 attendees...
Dining, News

Washington Square Pizza Opens to the Public

June 28, 2025

Read more
June 28, 2025

New York Style Pizza “By-The-Slice” Now at the Beach By Nick Antonicello  Washington Square Pizza formally opened its doors today...
News, Upbeat

Park: “Our Water Infrastructure Must Be Emergency-Ready Every Day”

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Councilwoman expressed cautious relief at the news but emphasized the need for robust infrastructure The Los Angeles Department of Water...
Hard, News

California Allocates $5B for Road Repairs, Transit Expansion

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

The funding aims to improve road safety, reduce traffic congestion, and promote cleaner transportation California is investing nearly $5 billion...
News, Upbeat

THIS SUNDAY: Palisades Symphony Presents “Best of Broadway”

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

The performance will feature a full orchestra playing iconic selections, from John Philip Sousa’s *El Capitan* and George Gershwin’s *The...
News, Video

(Video) Welcome to the Urban Jungle — where nature meets the city and style meets soul

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Whether you’re chasing that gritty city energy or carving out a green oasis in your space, we’re here to help...
Hard, News

Homeless Man Identified as Suspect in Recent WAYMO and Santa Monica Place Shootings

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

The suspect is being held at Santa Monica Jail with bail set at $1,000,000 Authorities have identified the suspect arrested...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR