Workers’ Compensation Defense Law Firm Opens Santa Monica Office

The Santa Monica office is part of Gilson Daub’s national expansion, which includes eight new offices opened across the U.S. in the past two years

Gilson Daub, a workers’ compensation defense and general liability law firm, opened a new office in Santa Monica on August 5, led by experienced attorney Robert Lance, expanding its footprint in Southern California.

Lance, a 25-year veteran in workers’ compensation litigation, previously managed the Santa Monica office of Dietz, Gilmor & Chazen from 2014 to 2023 and worked at Singerman Law. He is joined by trial attorneys Michelle Stupell and Violet Babassi, and paralegal Taylor Samya, all formerly of Singerman Law. The team will serve clients in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties, focusing on representing employers, administrators, and insurance carriers in the medical and healthcare sectors.

A Montreal native raised in Queens, New York, Lance earned his Juris Doctor from the University of La Verne College of Law and a Bachelor of Science from Emory University. A former Barrister President of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, he remains active in the California Bar Association and provides legal training to employers and insurance professionals. Lance also volunteers with local high school sports teams and supports Special Angel Band, a music education nonprofit founded by his wife.

The Santa Monica office is part of Gilson Daub’s national expansion, which includes eight new offices opened across the U.S. in the past two years.

in Hard
Related Posts
Photo: LAPD
Hard

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Venice, Santa Monica Sexual Assault Case

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

Detectives have identified three victims but believe others may exist Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau,...
Hard, News

County Jail System Achieves Compliance Milestone in Inmate Processing

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Key improvements include a new Shared Intake Management System using wristband scanner technology to track and expedite inmate processing Los...
Hard, News

As High School Resumes, Santa Monica Businesses Offer Discounts to Faculty and Students

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

Restaurants and cafes near the schools are offering 10% off purchases with a valid high school ID, while retailers are...
Hard, News

Councilwoman Unveils Palisades Rebuild Plan Prioritizing Victim Housing and Fire Safety

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

Developed through hundreds of conversations, town halls, and surveys, the plan addresses critical needs Councilwoman Traci Park unveiled a detailed...
Hard, News

Palisades High Parents Frustrated by $450 Parking Fees at Temporary Santa Monica Campus

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

While the city touts the 72% discount off its standard $20 daily rate as an accommodation, some Palisades parents say...
Hard, News

Officials Confirms 26 Potential Dog Illness Cases Linked to Venice Canals; Toxin Warning Remains in Effect

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

The Venice Canals Association, which first raised alarm over the dog deaths, continues to collect data from residents and share...

Photo: Office of Governor Newsom
Hard, News

California Partners with Tech Giants to Boost AI Workforce

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other...

Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Search Underway for Missing Las Vegas Woman Near Venice Beach

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Officials received a report around 8:40 p.m. from a beachgoer who found a cellphone, wallet, shoes, and a passport in...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Providence Relocates Palisades Clinics to Santa Monica

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

The relocated clinics are now accepting both existing and new patients Providence has permanently relocated its primary care and pediatric...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

City Preps for Return of SaMoHi, Pali High Students by Boosting Safety

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Efforts to ensure student safety include reactivating school crossing guards, completing pedestrian safety upgrades, and promoting free public transit As...
Hard, News

Caruso Launches $1 Million Grant Program to Aid Palisades, Malibu Businesses

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The effort is intended to assist local retailers, restaurants, and service providers facing mounting expenses due to fire-related damage and...
Hard, News

Study Estimates Hundreds More Deaths from Los Angeles Wildfires Than Official Counts

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Public health experts say the elevated death figures underscore the invisible toll wildfires can inflict—beyond burns and smoke inhalation A...
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Enter Mediation Over Ebony Beach Club Land Seizure

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The decision follows a year-long investigation into White’s efforts to open the Ebony Beach Club—a nonprofit intended to provide a...

Photo: ABB
Hard, News

Swiss Firm Partners with California Startup to Aid Wildfire Recovery With AI Robots

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The robotic microfactories are designed to fabricate structural wall panels on-site with high precision, aiming to speed up the construction...

Photo: William Turner Gallery
Hard, News

Venice Artist Peter Lodato, Key Figure in Light and Space Movement, Dies

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Known for his quiet intensity and daily painting practice in his Venice studio, Lodato created large-scale works that radiated spiritual...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR