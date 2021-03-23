Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth

In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the gap of children’s social and emotional needs through intentional and impactful programming. This video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

in Video
