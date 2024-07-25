Spec Mansion Sale Marks Highest Deal in Palisades in Nearly Two Years

Photo: Sterling Reed

The Deal Was Made Within Just 18 Days on the Market

The sale of a luxurious property at 538 Chautauqua Blvd has set a new record for the Pacific Palisades area, fetching $32.3 million in just 18 days. This sale marks the highest transaction in the area for both 2023 and 2024.

The listing agent, Jacqueline Chernov of Compass, was incentivized by the seller with a gift of a Porsche to expedite the sale, which she successfully accomplished. 

“I believe the current housing market remains robust in certain pockets and price points,” said Jacqueline Chernov. “The high-end and lower-end markets continue to stay busy, while the mid-range market has experienced some fluctuations. Overall, demand remains strong. As interest rates decrease and we move past the election year, I anticipate the market will gain even more momentum. Additionally, we’re seeing a significant amount of interest from out-of-state buyers drawn to the lifestyle and amenities our area offers. The ongoing development projects and infrastructure improvements are also promising indicators of continued growth in our market.”

The residence features a warm, stylish monochromatic palette with sophisticated finishes including Taj Mahal slab stone and Apparatus lighting. The expansive main level boasts 12-foot ceilings and steel-framed doors, illuminating the artisan-crafted walnut staircase and custom built-ins. The gourmet kitchen, dining room, and multiple living areas are designed for both grand events and intimate gatherings.

The main suite offers panoramic views, high vaulted ceilings, a sitting room, coffee bar, dual custom closets, and stone-clad baths, creating a true sanctuary. The backyard is equipped with a zero-edge infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a private cabana, providing an exceptional space for relaxation and entertainment. Additional luxury amenities include a full spa, theater, and a range of high-end features ensuring ultimate comfort and convenience.

Other notable aspects of the property include a 2-car and subterranean 6-car garage, a home automation system, a private office, Wolf appliances, a gunite pool and spa, an elevator, and a state-of-the-art security system.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages By Susan Payne The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility...
Hard, News

Civic Auditorium Set for Revitalization Talks

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

RPG Is Expected to Present a Timeframe for Council Consideration by 2025 The Santa Monica Civic Auditorium is poised for...

Photo: Patricia Rust Creative
News, Upbeat

Acclaimed Author and Pali Charter Alum Releases New Children’s Book “I Wish I Had a Tail!”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Rust, known for her award-winning bestseller “The King of Skittledeedoo,” has a rich background in writing for Disney in both...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

New 3rd Street Promenade Banner Depicts City Officials as “Mount Drugsmore”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

As With the Previous Placard, David White Is the Primary Subject of Ridicule By Zach Armstrong The longstanding “Santa Methica Is...

Photo: YouTube
News

Elon Musk’s Controversial Remarks on Trans Daughter Spark Outrage

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Musk Repeatedly Deadnames His Daughter, Claiming He Was Tricked Elon Musk, in an interview with Jordan Peterson for the website...
News, Upbeat

Palisades Branch Library to Host Story-Craft Time for Young Children

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

The Program Caters to Babies, Toddlers, and Kids, Offering a Dynamic Environment for Early Childhood Development and Creativity On Thursday...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

48-Year-Old Costume Shop Set to Close

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

News Comes as the Store’s Legendary Owner Struggles With Pancreatic Cancer By Zach Armstrong After nearly half a century of costuming...

Photo: Facebook
News

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination with Unprecedented Support

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Over 1,976 State Delegates Pledge Support, Solidifying Harris as the Nominee By Dolores Quintana In one day, Brentwood resident and...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

Dine LA Taking Place at These Palisades Restaurants

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Both Eateries Are Featuring Enticing Lunch and Dinner Options, Showcasing Their Culinary Prowess at an Affordable Price. “Dine LA,” the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Killed by Los Angeles County Sheriffs in Shooting in West Hollywood

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Incident on N. Gardner St. Under Investigation by Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating a...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @palisadesnews Camps are offered for musicians of various skill levels...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Brush Fire Extinguished on Palisades Drive

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

There Were No Reported Injuries Firefighters swiftly contained a small brush fire in Pacific Palisades on Thursday afternoon, authorities said....

Photo: Vimeo
News, Real Estate

Michelle Bisnoff Arrested for $2 Million Investor Fraud Scheme

July 19, 2024

Read more
July 19, 2024

CEO of ESOS Rings Faces Securities and Wire Fraud Charges A Boca Raton woman was arrested today on charges of...

Photo: LA Public Health
Hard, News

Even After Improvements, Santa Monica Beach Still Ranks as L.A.’s Most Polluted

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

A New Report Cites “Continuous Urban Activities” in the Area That Exacerbate Pollution By Zach Armstrong Water quality concerns continue to...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Pierson Playhouse to Present ‘Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition)’

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

The Tpteen Production Features a Cast of 13 Youth Actors Theatre Palisades Teen (TPTeen) is set to stage the cult...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR