Spec Mansion Sale Marks Highest Deal in Palisades in Nearly Two Years

The Deal Was Made Within Just 18 Days on the Market

The sale of a luxurious property at 538 Chautauqua Blvd has set a new record for the Pacific Palisades area, fetching $32.3 million in just 18 days. This sale marks the highest transaction in the area for both 2023 and 2024.

The listing agent, Jacqueline Chernov of Compass, was incentivized by the seller with a gift of a Porsche to expedite the sale, which she successfully accomplished.

“I believe the current housing market remains robust in certain pockets and price points,” said Jacqueline Chernov. “The high-end and lower-end markets continue to stay busy, while the mid-range market has experienced some fluctuations. Overall, demand remains strong. As interest rates decrease and we move past the election year, I anticipate the market will gain even more momentum. Additionally, we’re seeing a significant amount of interest from out-of-state buyers drawn to the lifestyle and amenities our area offers. The ongoing development projects and infrastructure improvements are also promising indicators of continued growth in our market.”

The residence features a warm, stylish monochromatic palette with sophisticated finishes including Taj Mahal slab stone and Apparatus lighting. The expansive main level boasts 12-foot ceilings and steel-framed doors, illuminating the artisan-crafted walnut staircase and custom built-ins. The gourmet kitchen, dining room, and multiple living areas are designed for both grand events and intimate gatherings.

The main suite offers panoramic views, high vaulted ceilings, a sitting room, coffee bar, dual custom closets, and stone-clad baths, creating a true sanctuary. The backyard is equipped with a zero-edge infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a private cabana, providing an exceptional space for relaxation and entertainment. Additional luxury amenities include a full spa, theater, and a range of high-end features ensuring ultimate comfort and convenience.

Other notable aspects of the property include a 2-car and subterranean 6-car garage, a home automation system, a private office, Wolf appliances, a gunite pool and spa, an elevator, and a state-of-the-art security system.