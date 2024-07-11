(Video) Renowned Soprano Singer to Make L.A. Homecoming at Broad Stage

Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 at 8 p.m.
@palisadesnews This Saprano singer is set to take the stage July 13 #santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #singing #singer #saprano ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
July 11, 2024 Staff Writer
Groups Seek Justice for Argon, Dog Discovered with Zip-Tied Mouth and Neck In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are...
July 11, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Initiative Aims to Expand Operating Hours, Improve Connectivity, and Create More Frequent Service By Zach Armstrong A five-year plan from...
July 10, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Entire Canyon Is Now a Significant Fire Hazard, According to Officials By Zach Armstrong Within a Pacific Palisades canyon,...
July 10, 2024 Staff Writer
“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes...
July 10, 2024 Staff Writer
Pre-Burning Man Showcase Features Kinetic Art and Sculptures Coated with Playa Dust, Opens July 13 With upwards of 80,000 attendees,...
July 10, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Sale Is Intended to Satisfy Regulators By Zach Armstrong The Vons supermarket in the Pacific Palisades, located at 17380...
Tire Incident Was the Second in Four Months, Plane Landed Safely Early Saturday morning, a shirtless and barefoot man experiencing...
The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @palisadesnews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...
Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...
Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP By Susan Payne Performance. Sustainability. Community. These are three virtues leading the charge for...
The Production Will Feature Over 45 Youth Actors, Ranging in Age From 7 to 15 Years Theatre Palisades Youth will...
Driver Killed in Head-On Crash; Investigation Ongoing The City of Malibu is deeply saddened by the loss of life following...
Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife Santa Monica police arrested four men after...
July 7, 2024 Staff Writer
The LAFD dispatched both ground and air units to respond to the situation A 66-year-old woman was rescued Saturday afternoon...
July 5, 2024 Staff Writer
This Charming Sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Depicts Life Through the Eyes of Charles Schulz’s Unforgettable Characters...
