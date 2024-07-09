(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events
The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on the neighborhood
Tire Incident Was the Second in Four Months, Plane Landed Safely Early Saturday morning, a shirtless and barefoot man experiencing...
Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...
Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP By Susan Payne Performance. Sustainability. Community. These are three virtues leading the charge for...
The Production Will Feature Over 45 Youth Actors, Ranging in Age From 7 to 15 Years Theatre Palisades Youth will...
Driver Killed in Head-On Crash; Investigation Ongoing The City of Malibu is deeply saddened by the loss of life following...
Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife Santa Monica police arrested four men after...
July 7, 2024 Staff Writer
The LAFD dispatched both ground and air units to respond to the situation A 66-year-old woman was rescued Saturday afternoon...
July 5, 2024 Staff Writer
This Charming Sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Depicts Life Through the Eyes of Charles Schulz’s Unforgettable Characters...
July 5, 2024 Staff Writer
Main Street Became Patriotic on the Fourth
July 4, 2024 Staff Writer
The listing emphasizes the home’s modern design and spacious interiors A newly listed home at 212 Vance Street in Pacific...
July 3, 2024 Staff Writer
Gott’s—Originally Known as Taylor’s Automatic Refresher—Is Recognized as a James Beard America’s Classic Gott’s Roadside, a beloved Napa Valley eatery,...
July 3, 2024 Staff Writer
With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other
Area and At-Large Representatives Act as the Voice of Their Constituents, Bringing Local Issues to the Ppcc, Learning About Policy...
Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views Marina del Rey will be one of many premier...
Much of Main Street and Some Adjacent Streets Will Be Closed The annual Fourth of July parade will return to...
