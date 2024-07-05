(Video Recap) 17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade Takes on Main Street

Main Street Became Patriotic on the Fourth
@palisadesnews Main Street turned patriotic on the Fourth #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #july4th #santamonica #california #losangeles #patriots #fyp ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
July 5, 2024 Staff Writer
This Charming Sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Depicts Life Through the Eyes of Charles Schulz’s Unforgettable Characters...
July 4, 2024 Staff Writer
The listing emphasizes the home’s modern design and spacious interiors A newly listed home at 212 Vance Street in Pacific...
July 3, 2024 Staff Writer
Gott’s—Originally Known as Taylor’s Automatic Refresher—Is Recognized as a James Beard America’s Classic Gott’s Roadside, a beloved Napa Valley eatery,...
July 3, 2024 Staff Writer
With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @palisadesnews Summer is back...
Area and At-Large Representatives Act as the Voice of Their Constituents, Bringing Local Issues to the Ppcc, Learning About Policy...
Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views Marina del Rey will be one of many premier...
Much of Main Street and Some Adjacent Streets Will Be Closed The annual Fourth of July parade will return to...
July 1, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Attacks Occurred at Will Rogers Beach and Temescal Canyon Park By Zach Armstrong A homeless woman was arrested on...
July 1, 2024 Staff Writer
Victims Were Transported to Local Hospitals for Treatment A large brawl involving at least 20 people near the Santa Monica...
July 1, 2024 Staff Writer
Decreases in Unsheltered Populations, Shelter Numbers Go Up The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced the results of the...
June 30, 2024 Staff Writer
The Study Area Covers Malibu City Limits, From Approximately 1,700 Feet West of Topanga Canyon Boulevard to One Mile East...
June 28, 2024 Staff Writer
Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica...
June 28, 2024 Zach Armstrong
With the Acquisition, the Buyer Looks to Grow His East Coast Bagel Operations to the West By Zach Armstrong In 1909,...
June 27, 2024 Staff Writer
“Memnon” tells the story of an Ethiopian king who journeys to Troy to aid the Trojans during their darkest hour....
June 27, 2024 Zach Armstrong
LA County Public Works hopes to have a concrete schedule soon By Zach Armstrong It’s been nearly five months since...
