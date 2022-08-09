Citations for people bringing their pets to local beaches have increased in recent months. Learn more in this video made possible by Annenberg Beach House.
Increase in Pet-Related Citations at Local Beaches
Skechers Invitational Pickleball Championship Is Coming To The Palisades: Palisades Today – August 8th, 2022
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisade’s High Board Of Trustees Special Elections Now Open * Skechers Invitational Pickleball...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series
August 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth
August 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...
Federal Funds Approved for New Potrero Canyon Park Trail
August 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu recently announced that over $1 million in federal funds had been approved to pay for the...
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
August 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant...
Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center: Palisades Today – August 1st, 2022
August 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Three New Trees to Be Planted at Palisades Recreation Center* Family Of...
Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.
August 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen...
Local Non-Profit Animal Rescue Burglarized
July 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Cat Cafe Lounge in West L.A was recently the victim of a burglary..Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?
July 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
Meet The New President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging
July 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WISE & Healthy Aging has been a staple of the community and a trusted resource for nearly 50 years. Now,...
Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market
July 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...
L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies: Palisades Today – July 25th, 2022
July 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies * Palisades Women’s...
Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council
July 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and...
