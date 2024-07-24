Acclaimed Author and Pali Charter Alum Releases New Children’s Book “I Wish I Had a Tail!”

Photo: Patricia Rust Creative

Rust, known for her award-winning bestseller “The King of Skittledeedoo,” has a rich background in writing for Disney in both film and television

Acclaimed children’s author Patricia Rust has unveiled her latest interactive picture book, “I Wish I Had a Tail!” The book, now available on Amazon, aims to teach and entertain young readers while encouraging them to create their own tails as they learn in verse about the fascinating world of animal tails.

Rust, known for her award-winning bestseller “The King of Skittledeedoo,” has a rich background in writing for Disney in both film and television. She has also contributed original children’s stories to the Los Angeles Times Children’s Reading Room. Her inspiration for “I Wish I Had a Tail!” struck during a visit to the Honolulu Zoo, where she stumbled upon a peacock feather and imagined the fun of having a tail.

The book features verses that explain the various functions of animal tails, from monkeys using their tails to climb trees to peacocks showcasing their decorative plumage. Children are invited to explore their creativity by drawing tails and matching them to animals. The interactive experience is enhanced by Rust’s playful reading sessions, where she dons her own tail, much to the delight of her young audience.

Illustrator Aiden Khuiphum, who also collaborated with Rust on her previous book “Step Away from the Phone,” brings the colorful and whimsical illustrations to life. Khuiphum’s artwork complements Rust’s refreshing writing style, making the book a visual treat for children.

