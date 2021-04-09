Award-Winning Restaurant Coming to Local Dining Scene

Suzanne Goin converting Brentwood’s Tavern into second A.O.C. restaurant

By Kerry Slater

One of Los Angeles’ most prominent restaurants is opening in Brentwood.

James Beard Award-winning chef Suzanne Goin is converting Tavern in Brentwood into a second location of A.O.C.

As announced in a Facebook post, Goin and restaurant partner Caroline Styne will open the second A.O.C. at their former Tavern location on San Vicente Boulevard, which closed permanently in 2020.

“Big thanks to everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our upcoming second location in #Brentwood,” reads the post. “We’re excited to open the new space soon (it’s GORGEOUS!!).”

The restaurant will center around on small plates, similar to what is offered at the A.O.C. on West Third Street. Initially the restaurant will offer dinner only but has plans to expand to breakfast and lunch service in the future.

After opening critically acclaimed Lucques in 1998, the duo of 3 time James Beard Award winning chef Goin and James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year 2018 Styne embarked on A.O.C., a pioneering wine bar that first paired an indulgent list of wine by the glass with a menu of market-driven small plates.

The duo ventured to the Westside in 2009 when they opened their largest restaurant, Tavern, in Brentwood. In December 2013, Goin and Styne launched The Larder Baking Company, a new wholesale operation for bread and bakery goods.

Other local ventures from the duo include The Larder at Maple Drive and The Hungry Cat.