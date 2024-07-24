Palisades Branch Library to Host Story-Craft Time for Young Children

The Program Caters to Babies, Toddlers, and Kids, Offering a Dynamic Environment for Early Childhood Development and Creativity

On Thursday afternoons this summer, the Palisades Branch Library invites children ages 3 and older to join their Story-Craft Time. The event, held at 4 p.m., is designed to engage young minds through storytelling and crafts.

The Story-Craft Time sessions are scheduled on the following dates: July 25, and August 8. This in-person event encourages children and their caregivers to listen to a story and then participate in a related craft activity, combining elements of arts, crafts, and hobbies.

The program caters to babies, toddlers, and kids, offering a dynamic environment for early childhood development and creativity. The sessions are conducted in English, ensuring a broad audience can participate.

For those requiring ADA accommodations, the library advises calling (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

“Escuchar una historia y hacer algo con ella” – a call for Spanish-speaking attendees to seek reasonable accommodations by contacting the same number 72 hours in advance.