Palisades Branch Library to Host Story-Craft Time for Young Children

The Program Caters to Babies, Toddlers, and Kids, Offering a Dynamic Environment for Early Childhood Development and Creativity

On Thursday afternoons this summer, the Palisades Branch Library invites children ages 3 and older to join their Story-Craft Time. The event, held at 4 p.m., is designed to engage young minds through storytelling and crafts.

The Story-Craft Time sessions are scheduled on the following dates: July 25, and August 8. This in-person event encourages children and their caregivers to listen to a story and then participate in a related craft activity, combining elements of arts, crafts, and hobbies.

The program caters to babies, toddlers, and kids, offering a dynamic environment for early childhood development and creativity. The sessions are conducted in English, ensuring a broad audience can participate.

For those requiring ADA accommodations, the library advises calling (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

“Escuchar una historia y hacer algo con ella” – a call for Spanish-speaking attendees to seek reasonable accommodations by contacting the same number 72 hours in advance.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

New 3rd Street Promenade Banner Depicts City Officials as “Mount Drugsmore”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

As With the Previous Placard, David White Is the Primary Subject of Ridicule By Zach Armstrong The longstanding “Santa Methica Is...

Photo: YouTube
News

Elon Musk’s Controversial Remarks on Trans Daughter Spark Outrage

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Musk Repeatedly Deadnames His Daughter, Claiming He Was Tricked Elon Musk, in an interview with Jordan Peterson for the website...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

48-Year-Old Costume Shop Set to Close

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

News Comes as the Store’s Legendary Owner Struggles With Pancreatic Cancer By Zach Armstrong After nearly half a century of costuming...

Photo: Facebook
News

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination with Unprecedented Support

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Over 1,976 State Delegates Pledge Support, Solidifying Harris as the Nominee By Dolores Quintana In one day, Brentwood resident and...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

Dine LA Taking Place at These Palisades Restaurants

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Both Eateries Are Featuring Enticing Lunch and Dinner Options, Showcasing Their Culinary Prowess at an Affordable Price. “Dine LA,” the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Killed by Los Angeles County Sheriffs in Shooting in West Hollywood

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Incident on N. Gardner St. Under Investigation by Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating a...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @palisadesnews Camps are offered for musicians of various skill levels...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Brush Fire Extinguished on Palisades Drive

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

There Were No Reported Injuries Firefighters swiftly contained a small brush fire in Pacific Palisades on Thursday afternoon, authorities said....

Photo: Vimeo
News, Real Estate

Michelle Bisnoff Arrested for $2 Million Investor Fraud Scheme

July 19, 2024

Read more
July 19, 2024

CEO of ESOS Rings Faces Securities and Wire Fraud Charges A Boca Raton woman was arrested today on charges of...

Photo: LA Public Health
Hard, News

Even After Improvements, Santa Monica Beach Still Ranks as L.A.’s Most Polluted

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

A New Report Cites “Continuous Urban Activities” in the Area That Exacerbate Pollution By Zach Armstrong Water quality concerns continue to...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Pierson Playhouse to Present ‘Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition)’

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

The Tpteen Production Features a Cast of 13 Youth Actors Theatre Palisades Teen (TPTeen) is set to stage the cult...

Photo: YouTube: @Santa Monica Police Department
Hard, News

Police Drone Catches Car Burglar in the Act, Suspect Apprehended

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

The Drone as a First Responder Program Incorporates a Sworn Officer Pilot Who Flies the Drone From a Launch Site...

Photo: SALT
Dining, News

New Summer Menu Introduced at SALT Restaurant & Bar

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

To Complement These Dishes, Salt Offers Two New Cocktails SALT, the waterfront restaurant at Marina del Rey Hotel, has introduced...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

Charlie XCX-Themed Event Coming to Venice West

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

Many Have Referred to the Season as “Brat Girl Summer” By Zach Armstrong Venice Beach is going to be ‘bumpin’ that....

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAFD Rescues Two Hikers in Pacific Palisades Over Weekend

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

The Incidents Occurred About 7 Miles Apart By Zach Armstrong In two separate incidents over the weekend, one day apart...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR