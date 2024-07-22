Dine LA Taking Place at These Palisades Restaurants

Both Eateries Are Featuring Enticing Lunch and Dinner Options, Showcasing Their Culinary Prowess at an Affordable Price.

“Dine LA,” the much-anticipated dining event, has arrived at two Palisades restaurants through July 26, offering specially curated menus at Jemma Pizzeria and Hank’s. Both eateries are featuring enticing lunch and dinner options, showcasing their culinary prowess at an affordable price.

Jemma Pizzeria

Lunch Menu – $25 per person

Available from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guests can choose from an array of savory sandwiches, each served with a non-alcoholic beverage and a side of French fries, a simple arugula salad, chips, or a cookie. Highlights include:

Caprese : Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic.

: Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic. Tuna Salad : Avocado, olive oil aioli, celery, iceberg, pickles, and Havarti.

: Avocado, olive oil aioli, celery, iceberg, pickles, and Havarti. Mortadella : Grainy mustard remoulade, provolone, iceberg, and potato chips.

: Grainy mustard remoulade, provolone, iceberg, and potato chips. Turkey : Shallot confit aioli, iceberg, avocado, and Havarti.

: Shallot confit aioli, iceberg, avocado, and Havarti. Crispy Chicken Pesto : Pesto aioli, avocado, arugula, and provolone.

: Pesto aioli, avocado, arugula, and provolone. Prosciutto : Italian prosciutto, tomato, burrata, and balsamic.

: Italian prosciutto, tomato, burrata, and balsamic. Godson : Prosciutto, coppa, mortadella, provolone, with the works.

: Prosciutto, coppa, mortadella, provolone, with the works. Parm: Tomato passata, provolone, Grana Padano, and basil, with a choice of crispy chicken or meatball.

Dinner Menu – $35 per person

Available from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Sunday-Wednesday) and 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Thursday-Saturday).

The dinner menu features a selection of salads and pizzas, with options to add gluten-free crust for an additional $7. Diners can start with a choice of salads like the Caesar Salad, Jame’s Kale Salad, or Chop Salad. Main course pizza options include:

Margherita : Classic margherita pizza.

: Classic margherita pizza. Pepperoni : Traditional pepperoni pizza.

: Traditional pepperoni pizza. The Bianco : Provolone dolce, pistachio, red onion, and parmigiano.

: Provolone dolce, pistachio, red onion, and parmigiano. The Frankie : Pesto, jalapeno, olive, basil, chicken sausage, and scallion.

: Pesto, jalapeno, olive, basil, chicken sausage, and scallion. Ospizza : Calabrian chili, soppressata, and market honey.

: Calabrian chili, soppressata, and market honey. The Vegan : Tomato sauce, oregano, mushroom, caramelized onion, and jalapeño.

: Tomato sauce, oregano, mushroom, caramelized onion, and jalapeño. Hapa : Pepperoni, roasted pineapple, jalapeño, and Fresno chili.

: Pepperoni, roasted pineapple, jalapeño, and Fresno chili. Mushroom : Tomato sauce, caramelized onions, and parmigiano fonduta.

: Tomato sauce, caramelized onions, and parmigiano fonduta. Vodka: Fresno chili, basil, and burrata.

Hank’s

Lunch Menu – $25 per person

The lunch menu at Hank’s offers a choice of first-course salads and sandwiches, followed by a delectable dessert. Options include:

First Course:

Iceberg Wedge : Grape tomatoes, soft herbs, Nueske’s bacon lardon, with a choice of blue cheese or thousand island dressing.

: Grape tomatoes, soft herbs, Nueske’s bacon lardon, with a choice of blue cheese or thousand island dressing. Palisades Chopped Salad : Mixed greens, walnuts, green apple, egg, tart cherries, and house vinaigrette.

: Mixed greens, walnuts, green apple, egg, tart cherries, and house vinaigrette. Chicken Club : Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, spiced aioli, and iceberg lettuce.

: Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, spiced aioli, and iceberg lettuce. Grilled Vegetable Salad: Chopped grilled seasonal vegetables, avocado, and light balsamic vinaigrette.

Dessert:

Warm Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Brownie : Served with vanilla ice cream.

: Served with vanilla ice cream. Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie : Served warm with vanilla ice cream.

: Served warm with vanilla ice cream. Fresh Berries: Add Chantilly cream for an additional $3.

Dinner Menu – $55 per person

Available from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Hank’s dinner menu offers a three-course meal with a variety of options:

First Course:

Fried Calamari : Served with lemon and classic marinara sauce.

: Served with lemon and classic marinara sauce. Spicy Turkey Meatballs : Mint yogurt dipping sauce.

: Mint yogurt dipping sauce. Spinach Artichoke Dip: With toasted baguette points.

Second Course:

Herb Roasted Jidori Chicken : Sweet corn, roasted mushrooms, and chimichurri.

: Sweet corn, roasted mushrooms, and chimichurri. St. Louis BBQ Ribs : Glazed St. Louis ribs and tangy cabbage slaw.

: Glazed St. Louis ribs and tangy cabbage slaw. Pan Seared Salmon: Creamy polenta and charred broccoli.

Dessert:

Fresh Berries: Add Chantilly cream for an additional $3.

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie: Served warm with vanilla ice cream.