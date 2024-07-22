Suspect Killed by Los Angeles County Sheriffs in Shooting in West Hollywood

Photo: Facebook

Incident on N. Gardner St. Under Investigation by Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting by a LASD deputy that occurred on Saturday, July 20, around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Gardner St.

A suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured in the incident.

According to a report from CBS News, LASD deputies were flagged down by bystanders who claimed the man robbed a 7-11, and the suspect was shot after producing a gun.

According to the press release from LASD, “Whenever a deputy-involved shooting occurs and a person is struck by gunfire, multiple independent investigations begin at the scene. These include investigations by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also notifies the Office of the Inspector General, which sends a representative to provide independent oversight throughout the investigative process. A preliminary review is conducted by the Critical Incident Review Panel to determine if any immediate actions are warranted, and the incident is further reviewed by the Sheriff’s Executive Force Review Committee.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Justice System Integrity Division, conducts a legal analysis to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed and if the shooting was legally justified.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. For anonymous tips, individuals can call “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

