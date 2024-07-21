Brush Fire Extinguished on Palisades Drive

Photo: Getty Images

There Were No Reported Injuries

Firefighters swiftly contained a small brush fire in Pacific Palisades on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the blaze at approximately 4:39 p.m. on N. Palisades Dr. (In between the Parker Mesa Overlook and Ridgeview Country Estates). The fire, which consumed about one-eighth of an acre of medium brush, was driven by onshore winds of approximately 10 mph.

No structures were threatened, and there were no reported injuries. Firefighters surrounded the fire with hose lines and extinguished the flames using a ground attack. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The incident, designated INC#1263, occurred in the area covered by Fire Station 23 in Battalion 9 of the West Bureau, within Los Angeles City Council District 11.

