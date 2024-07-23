48-Year-Old Costume Shop Set to Close

Photo: Google Earth

News Comes as the Store’s Legendary Owner Struggles With Pancreatic Cancer

By Zach Armstrong

After nearly half a century of costuming the Hollywood film industry in addition to anyone looking to spruce up for Halloween, Ursula’s Costumes in Santa Monica is closing its doors.

The store, located at 2516 Wilshire Blvd., offers a large array of  rare and one-of-a-kind accessories and costumes including masks, hats, wigs, makeup, shoes and jewelry. Those store items are now on sale by as much as 50%.

According to NBC4, lasting impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and Hollywood strikes, in addition to mounting competition from online retailers, are what led to the decision. The store is set to close after Halloween. 

Announcement of the imminent store closure comes as its owner, 90-year-old legendary costume designer Ursula Boschet, is struggling with serious illness.

“[Ursula] walks into her costume house every day at 9:00 a.m., cane-assisted and troubled with pancreatic cancer and age-related conditions.” stated a GoFundMe set up for Boschet’s needs. “It is time to close shop now; and there is a heavy financial burden that has taken hold … Closing costs of Ursula’s Costumes are not yet set, though gaining traction.”

That GoFundMe aims to raise $125,000 to resolve Boschet’s difficulties related to her health and closing her beloved business. That campaign can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ursula-boschet-overcome-health-and-financial-struggles?attribution_id=sl:56736e54-7929-4b03-8f7a-f3471e43a7a4&lang=en_US&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=facebook.  

As detailed in a recent L.A. Times piece, Boschet was born in Germany in 1934, and has been tailoring since the age of 14. She moved out of her home country with her husband in 1957 to Canada where she worked at a sock factory. After settling in Los Angeles more than four years later, Boschet found herself working at theater productions and making costumes.

In 1976, after finishing her time working for Disney, Boschet launched a wardrobe mecca of her own.

Through the years since opening her West L.A. storefront, Boschet worked on various productions including the 1980s TV show “Cagney & Lacey” and the 1984 film “All of Me”.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

New 3rd Street Promenade Banner Depicts City Officials as “Mount Drugsmore”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

As With the Previous Placard, David White Is the Primary Subject of Ridicule By Zach Armstrong The longstanding “Santa Methica Is...

Photo: YouTube
News

Elon Musk’s Controversial Remarks on Trans Daughter Spark Outrage

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Musk Repeatedly Deadnames His Daughter, Claiming He Was Tricked Elon Musk, in an interview with Jordan Peterson for the website...
News, Upbeat

Palisades Branch Library to Host Story-Craft Time for Young Children

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

The Program Caters to Babies, Toddlers, and Kids, Offering a Dynamic Environment for Early Childhood Development and Creativity On Thursday...

Photo: Facebook
News

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination with Unprecedented Support

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Over 1,976 State Delegates Pledge Support, Solidifying Harris as the Nominee By Dolores Quintana In one day, Brentwood resident and...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

Dine LA Taking Place at These Palisades Restaurants

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Both Eateries Are Featuring Enticing Lunch and Dinner Options, Showcasing Their Culinary Prowess at an Affordable Price. “Dine LA,” the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Killed by Los Angeles County Sheriffs in Shooting in West Hollywood

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Incident on N. Gardner St. Under Investigation by Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating a...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

July 22, 2024

Read more
July 22, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @palisadesnews Camps are offered for musicians of various skill levels...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Brush Fire Extinguished on Palisades Drive

July 21, 2024

Read more
July 21, 2024

There Were No Reported Injuries Firefighters swiftly contained a small brush fire in Pacific Palisades on Thursday afternoon, authorities said....

Photo: Vimeo
News, Real Estate

Michelle Bisnoff Arrested for $2 Million Investor Fraud Scheme

July 19, 2024

Read more
July 19, 2024

CEO of ESOS Rings Faces Securities and Wire Fraud Charges A Boca Raton woman was arrested today on charges of...

Photo: LA Public Health
Hard, News

Even After Improvements, Santa Monica Beach Still Ranks as L.A.’s Most Polluted

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

A New Report Cites “Continuous Urban Activities” in the Area That Exacerbate Pollution By Zach Armstrong Water quality concerns continue to...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Pierson Playhouse to Present ‘Ride the Cyclone (High School Edition)’

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

The Tpteen Production Features a Cast of 13 Youth Actors Theatre Palisades Teen (TPTeen) is set to stage the cult...

Photo: YouTube: @Santa Monica Police Department
Hard, News

Police Drone Catches Car Burglar in the Act, Suspect Apprehended

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

The Drone as a First Responder Program Incorporates a Sworn Officer Pilot Who Flies the Drone From a Launch Site...

Photo: SALT
Dining, News

New Summer Menu Introduced at SALT Restaurant & Bar

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

To Complement These Dishes, Salt Offers Two New Cocktails SALT, the waterfront restaurant at Marina del Rey Hotel, has introduced...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

Charlie XCX-Themed Event Coming to Venice West

July 18, 2024

Read more
July 18, 2024

Many Have Referred to the Season as “Brat Girl Summer” By Zach Armstrong Venice Beach is going to be ‘bumpin’ that....

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAFD Rescues Two Hikers in Pacific Palisades Over Weekend

July 17, 2024

Read more
July 17, 2024

The Incidents Occurred About 7 Miles Apart By Zach Armstrong In two separate incidents over the weekend, one day apart...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR