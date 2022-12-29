Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City

By Dolores Quintana

Chef Dani Garcia is bringing Casa Dani, a famous New York City restaurant staple, to the Westfield Century City Mall next year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The Westfield Mall is located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard and the food court area is on the third floor of the mall, near the AMC Century 14 theatres. Casa Dani will replace the now-closed Rocksugar. 

Casa Dani is a Spanish/Mediterranean restaurant concept that chef Dani García, one of Spain’s most revered chefs and global experts, opened to focus on his hometown’s Andalusian cuisine. The restaurant’s website says, “Casa Dani translates to Dani’s House, derived from southern Spain’s naming of small family restaurants as if they were the Chef’s home, and that is precisely Chef Dani Garcia’s intention, opening the doors to his house through avant-garde cuisine and a menu featuring items inspired by Spain’s Mediterranean south. One of Spain’s most internationally renowned chefs, having achieved 3 Michelin stars and the Bib Gourmand in 2015, Garcia’s culinary style mixes surprising flavors, textures, and even temperatures without losing sight of his culinary roots.”

Garcia was quoted on the website as saying of the restaurant and its food, “My dream from now on is to spend a Sunday walking around Marbella knowing that half the world is eating my cherry gazpacho or my oxtail brioche.” According to WNLA, SBE Entertainment group’s division Disruptive Restaurant Group, will oversee the restaurant and share the former Rocksugar space with a Katsuya. SBE’s CEO declined to comment on the specifics of this location, per WNLA.

