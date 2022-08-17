Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California

Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll

By Dolores Quintana

A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California.

Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted Best Italian Restaurant by the readers of The Los Angeles Times in their recent Best of The Southland poll as they announced on their Instagram page.

They take the time to thank the readers and their staff in their message and said, “We are incredibly honored to have been voted LA’s favorite Italian restaurant by @latimes readers! Amici, thank you for your patronage and support over the years. Serving our food and sharing our hospitality with you has been a true honor. We are also grateful and very proud of our hardworking staff that made this recognition possible. Bravi.”