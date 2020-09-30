Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they taste like, and how to enjoy them in this two part video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Coming to Pali High: Palisades Today – September, 28, 2020
September 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Halloween Freak Fest Film Competition Coming to Pali High * LA...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
September 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
September 26, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters: Palisades Today – September, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters * Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
County Passes $10M Grant Program to Aid Shuttered Breweries
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook: Palisades Today – September, 21, 2020
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical...
Edify TV: Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
