Gott’s—Originally Known as Taylor’s Automatic Refresher—Is Recognized as a James Beard America’s Classic

Gott’s Roadside, a beloved Napa Valley eatery, is set to expand to Downtown Santa Monica, as per a report from What Now Los Angeles.

While the exact opening date and location remain undisclosed, a representative confirmed to the outlet: “Gott’s looks forward to opening in L.A. next year, but specifics are confidential at this time.”

Gott’s menu features items such as the California Burger with a fried egg, Zoe’s bacon, and balsamic onions; Ahi Poke Crispy Tacos with sushi-grade Ahi tuna; Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich with harissa and turmeric spiced mayos; Chicken Kale Caesar; and hand-spun organic shakes. The eatery is committed to sourcing ingredients from local vendors and offers a selection of California-centric wines and beers.

Founded by brothers Joel and Duncan Gott in St. Helena in 1999, Gott’s—originally known as Taylor’s Automatic Refresher—is recognized as a James Beard America’s Classic. The restaurant is celebrated for its modern take on California-inspired cuisine.

Currently, Gott’s operates eight locations throughout California, according to What Now.