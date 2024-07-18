New Summer Menu Introduced at SALT Restaurant & Bar

To Complement These Dishes, Salt Offers Two New Cocktails

SALT, the waterfront restaurant at Marina del Rey Hotel, has introduced a new summer menu featuring an array of dishes and cocktails.

For dinner, guests can enjoy the Caprese Burrata, a dish priced at $24, which includes heirloom tomatoes, pine nuts, burrata cheese, mint-basil, chili oil, garlic toast, tomato confit, pesto, and aged balsamic. Another highlight is the Grilled Shrimp Kushiyaki, available for $18, served with morita sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, and coriander. The Seared Diver Scallops, priced at $44, features Brentwood corn esquites, Pamplona chorizo, spicy aioli, cotija cheese, saffron wine, and coriander. The Grilled Loup de Mer “Branzino” is offered at $39 and comes with vierge sauce made of tomatoes, olives, lemon, capers, garlic, and parsley. Additionally, the Fire Grilled Pork Chop, costing $38, is served with Thai basil chimichurri, Asian herbs, and Vietnamese dressing. For a side, the Grilled Mexican Street Corn, priced at $13, includes Brentwood corn and honey lime butter.

The brunch menu includes a Smoked Salmon Platter for $23, featuring heirloom tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, pickled red onions, capers, farm eggs, cream cheese, and a choice of plain or everything bagel. The Caprese Burrata is also available for brunch at $24.

To complement these dishes, SALT offers two new cocktails. The Going to the Sun Road, priced at $17, is made with honeydew infused golden eagle vodka, Midori, yuzu lemon juice, yuzu liqueur, lemongrass agave, and soda water. The Lorax, also $17, features Flecha Azul Blanco tequila, Aperol, dry curaçao, lemon juice, lemongrass agave, and pineapple juice.