1920s Spanish Revival Home in Palisades Hits Market at $3.8M

It Is One of the Earliest Homes Constructed on the Bluffs and Located Just Five Houses Away From Ocean Cliff Walking Paths

An opportunity presents itself to acquire a 1920s Spanish Revival residence, one of the earliest homes constructed on the Bluffs and located just five houses away from ocean cliff walking paths, Palisades Rec Center, Temescal Canyon, and Potrero Canyon Parks.

Offered for the first time in six decades at just less than $3.8 million, this Mediterranean-style home at 335 Beirut Ave. showcases a walled rose garden and a formal colonnade leading to a center hall plan.

The main level boasts spacious public rooms, including a meticulously symmetrical living room with a vintage Bachelder tile fireplace, French doors, and built-in cabinetry. Additionally, there’s an expansive formal dining/family room flooded with natural light, and a bright kitchen with an adjoining morning room that opens to the rear garden.

Upstairs, three generous bedrooms and two baths await, along with an enclosed/permitted sun porch, previously utilized as a bedroom and now serving as an ideal office with scenic treetop and partial ocean views. Throughout the home, exquisite period details abound, such as double-hung wood sash windows, original oak floors, plaster walls, arches, and wrought iron accents. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/335-Beirut-Ave_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M28533-19427?from=srp-list-card.