PALI FIRE UPDATE 5: Pali Fire Rips Through 15,000 Acres, Officially the Most Destructive in L.A. History

An evacuation center at Westwood Recreation Center, located at 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd., is open for evacuees and accepts small animals

By Zach Armstrong

5th Update:

The ravenous Palisades fire that started yesterday morning has now grown to encompass 15,832 Acres and has destroyed at least 1,000 homes, businesses and other establishments, marking its place in LA history as the most destructive to ever hit the region.

By 2:45PM, LAFD reported that the fire was not contained at all. A dozen helicopters and three fixed wing aircraft across multiple agencies were working to battle the flames, with earlier reports stating that hundreds of firefighters were deployed in the effort.

The neighborhood has been under urgent evacuation after a rapidly-spreading brush fire that ignited Tuesday morning near Piedra Morada Drive. The area of Palisades under evacuation orders is from north to Mulholland Road, east to Kenter Rd and south to PCH. The City of Santa Monica expanded its evacuation order Wednesday afternoon for all areas north of Montana Avenue from the beach to 11th Street.

Five fatalities have been reported amid the devastating wildfires that currently grip LA County, but none of them occurred within the Palisades.

A video posted on X by @JonVigliotti showed the Palisades Village area as a skeletal ember of its former self.

Everything around the intersection of Antioch and Swarthmore is nearly or completely incinerated. The Starbucks at 15300 Sunset Blvd. along with adjacent businesses on its same block, as well as the entire stretch of businesses along Antioch in between Swarthmore and Via de la Paz, is simply gone. The stretch of businesses along N Swarthmore from Antioch down to La Cruz Drive appear to have vanished in flames as well. The video showed Palm Trees completely blackened and shedding their leaves.

At the time of this writing, the fire has also been reported to have partly damaged or entirely destroyed Palisades Charter High School and Elementary School, the PCH-adjacent seafood restaurant Reel Inn, while the Getty Villa Museum confirmed to outlets that its grounds had caught fire.

A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight, as projections are calling for north to northeast winds 25 – 40 mph with gusts between 60 – 80 mph.

4th Update:

The Getty Villa Museum, Palisades Charter High School and seafood restaurant The Reel Inn have become victims of the Palisades fire– now reported as scorching nearly 3,000 acres.

Reports from Fox 11 showed the high school’s campus ravaged by flames including the baseball field and tennis courts. About an hour before, the Getty Villa confirmed with the LA Times that its grounds were burning, while noting recent efforts to clear brush from the surrounding area as part of fire mitigation efforts. “Some trees and vegetation on site have burned, but staff and the collection remain safe.” an official statement read. Owners of The Reel Inn– whose towering sign was seen engulfed in flames in a recent online video –wrote in a social media post that they are“grateful for the 36 years we’ve been a part of the community. Grateful to all of our customers. We are heartbroken and unsure what will be left,”

The recent developments come as even more intense winds responsible for the devastating fire are expected overnight, with the flames spreading like mad just hours after being first reported. Whereas just 200 acres were ablaze this morning, the fire’s radius now encompasses 2,921 acres, according to CalFire.

The neighborhood is under an urgent evacuation order after a rapidly-spreading brush fire that ignited Tuesday morning near Piedra Morada Drive. By 7:30 p.m., the evacuation zone expanded east to Kenter and north to Mulholland Rd. in addition to Merrimac Road from the northeast, Topanga Canyon Boulevard from the northwest, and the Pacific Coast Highway from the south.

About 30,000 residents from 10,000 homes have been evacuated so far, the LA Times reported.

3rd Update:

The winds responsible for the devastating Palisades fire are set to intensify overnight, as the flames have grown to 1,261 acres and are heading west, LAFD announced.

For an interactive evacuation map and current status of the fire, go to https://lafd.org/news/palisades-fire-0.

2nd Update:

Sunset Boulevard is reported as being congested with traffic as residents rush to flee the area, while Eastbound Pacific Coast Highway is closed at Topanga Canyon Boulevard due to that brush fire. Residents are asked to take alternative routes if possible.

