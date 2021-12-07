Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus trees from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought to you by Invisible Gardner.
Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Holiday Food Drive With Their Kids
December 7, 2021 Staff Writer
A-List couple give back to the community over Thanksgiving weekend By Dolores Quintana A-List acting couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben...
LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage
December 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season: Palisades Today – December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season* Man Attacked...
Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
December 4, 2021 Staff Writer
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...
Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus
Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...
Palisades Crime Update
Submitted by Brian Espin #37430, LAPD Senior Lead Officer (Pacific Palisades) Last week was a little busier than I wanted...
It’s Time for the Annual Pacific Palisades HoHoHo!
Local elves have been busy organizing for Santa’s arrival at the free and festive, all-community celebration on Saturday, December 11...
Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners
December 2, 2021 Staff Writer
Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
Pali High Water Polo Team Ends Season as City and Regional Champs
November 30, 2021 Staff Writer
Boys Water Polo team has a november to remember By Dolores Quintana The boys water polo team at Palisades Charter...
Students From Palisades Charter High School Participate in 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge
November 30, 2021 Staff Writer
Eleven students from Palisades Charter High School participated recently in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a...
Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season: Palisades Today – November 30, 2021
November 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season* Pacific Palisades...
Mountain Biker Sustains Serious Injuries in Mandeville Canyon Fall
November 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD perform multiple rescues in Brentwood/Palisades area By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker sustained serious injuries recently after a fall...
Construction of Controversial Palisades Highlands Elder Care Facility Continues
November 23, 2021 Staff Writer
Work continues at 1525 Palisades Drive development Construction on the underground parking garage that would serve the controversial Palisades Highlands...
Missing Elderly Man Rescued From Remote Palisades Location: Palisades Today – November 22, 2021
November 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Missing Elder Found And Rescued From Remote Palisades Location* LA City Council...
New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
