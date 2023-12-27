Attack on Christmas Eve Leads to Attempted Homicide Arrest

The Victim Remained Conscious and Provided Details About the Assailant, a Person Known to Him

On Christmas Eve around 11:26 p.m., officers from the Santa Monica Police Department responded to an assault in progress at an apartment located in the 1300 block of 14th Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male resident within the unit who had sustained severe facial injuries and stab wounds to his forehead, neck, and back. Despite the injuries, the victim remained conscious and provided details about the assailant, a person known to him.

Witnesses at the scene flagged down other officers, informing them of the altercation and identifying the alleged attacker as 29-year-old Christopher Clay Williams. Williams was apprehended without resistance in the 1300 block of Alley 14. He was subsequently booked into the Santa Monica Jail on charges of Attempted Homicide. The victim received medical attention and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Individuals possessing information regarding this incident or the involved person are urged to reach out to Detective Tavera at Ismael.Tavera@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Gradle at Ryan.Gradle@santamonica.gov, or contact the Watch Commander, available 24 hours, at 310-458-8427.