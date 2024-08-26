Attempted Child Abductor Faces Potential 6.5-Year Sentence, Proceedings Suspended Amid Mental Health Evaluation

Photo: SMPD

During Arraignment, Her Defense Attorney Declared a Doubt as to Her Competency

The Santa Monica woman accused of attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl and assaulting a man with a knife last week has had her bail set at $135,000 and faces a potential six-and-a-half year prison sentence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Courtney Perrone, 39, was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a victim under 14 years old, one count of false imprisonment by violence, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on August 21. Perrone allegedly tried to wrestle the child away from a neighbor before fleeing the scene, only to be found later in a nearby grocery store parking lot, as reported by ABC7.

During her arraignment, Perrone pleaded not guilty, and her defense attorney declared a doubt as to her competency, prompting the suspension of criminal proceedings pending a mental health evaluation. 

The next court hearing is scheduled for September 9 at the Hollywood Courthouse.

If convicted, Perrone could face up to six and a half years in prison. The Santa Monica Police Department, which is investigating the case, noted that Perrone has prior out-of-state arrests and was recently released by the LAPD for insufficient evidence in a separate case.

