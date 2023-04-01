Avril Lavigne Lists Malibu Beachfront Property for $7.8 Million

Photo: Mike Helfrich

The 3,455-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms

​​Pop punk singer Avril Lavigne has put her contemporary oceanside property in Malibu on the market. Lavigne bought the bluff-top house for $7.8 million in October 2020 and hopes to make a profit from the sale.

The 3,455-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Additionally, there is a guest house attached to a two-car garage, which includes an extra bedroom and bathroom. Although the primary structure was built in the late 60s, the property underwent extensive renovations by local luxury developer Scott Gillen before Lavigne took ownership.

The open-plan main house has blonde hardwood floors and exposed-beam ceilings. A spacious great room contains a modern galley kitchen with a breakfast bar that seats six, a living area with a TV-topped fireplace surrounded by custom built-ins, a dining table, and a built-in office nook. The wall-to-wall glass doors provide access to the backyard amenities, including a barbecue area, a fire pit, and a swimming pool with an inset spa and a Baja shelf.

The primary suite has direct backyard access and a white ensuite bathroom with a glass-walled shower and a clawfoot tub that offers an oversized window view. The windowed walk-in closet has bespoke light-up storage tucked behind glass doors, with high-up shelves accessed via a sliding wooden library ladder.

The second bedroom offers direct outdoor access to an infrared sauna, while the third bedroom doubles as a gym with a large pocket door facing the guest house. The guest house is a sleek open-plan living and sleeping space with oversized windows and a simple ensuite bathroom. Other features of the 0.6-acre property include a temperature-controlled wine closet nestled in the main house and landscaped gardens.

