Bel-Air Bay Club Home on Market for $5M

It Reemerged on the Market After Undergoing Top-To-Bottom Renovation

Nestled in the sought-after upper Bel-Air Bay Club neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, a midcentury-modern residence, originally built in the 1950s, has reemerged on the market after undergoing an extensive top-to-bottom renovation, Dirt.com reported.

Having last changed hands for $2.4 million in 2021, the completely transformed home is now listed for just under $5 million. Situated on an expansive quarter-acre lot and conveniently located minutes away from Sunset and Will Rogers beaches, as well as Palisades Village, this striking ranch-style structure boasts four bedrooms and five baths within its nearly 3,500 square feet of open-concept living space. The residence showcases a tasteful selection of finishes, floors, doors, and cabinetry, all meticulously crafted from pale oak wood. Additionally, imported travertine from Italy and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the interior with an abundance of natural light.

One of the standout features is the spacious entry foyer, which seamlessly flows via steps up to a formal living room featuring built-in shelving. Descending another set of steps leads to a family room adorned with a grand floor-to-ceiling fireplace and sliding glass doors that open onto an elongated balcony, offering picturesque treetop views. The property also includes a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen equipped with a generous eat-in island accommodating up to six individuals. High-end Thermador appliances, a walk-in pantry, and an adjacent sitting area and breakfast nook complete the kitchen’s luxurious appeal.