Bel-Air Bay Club Home on Market for $5M

Photo: Redfin

It Reemerged on the Market After Undergoing Top-To-Bottom Renovation

Nestled in the sought-after upper Bel-Air Bay Club neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, a midcentury-modern residence, originally built in the 1950s, has reemerged on the market after undergoing an extensive top-to-bottom renovation, Dirt.com reported.

Having last changed hands for $2.4 million in 2021, the completely transformed home is now listed for just under $5 million. Situated on an expansive quarter-acre lot and conveniently located minutes away from Sunset and Will Rogers beaches, as well as Palisades Village, this striking ranch-style structure boasts four bedrooms and five baths within its nearly 3,500 square feet of open-concept living space. The residence showcases a tasteful selection of finishes, floors, doors, and cabinetry, all meticulously crafted from pale oak wood. Additionally, imported travertine from Italy and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the interior with an abundance of natural light.

One of the standout features is the spacious entry foyer, which seamlessly flows via steps up to a formal living room featuring built-in shelving. Descending another set of steps leads to a family room adorned with a grand floor-to-ceiling fireplace and sliding glass doors that open onto an elongated balcony, offering picturesque treetop views. The property also includes a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen equipped with a generous eat-in island accommodating up to six individuals. High-end Thermador appliances, a walk-in pantry, and an adjacent sitting area and breakfast nook complete the kitchen’s luxurious appeal.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Real Estate, Video

(Video) This is what Palisadians think of Palisades Village

July 1, 2023

Read more
July 1, 2023

We created a survey asking readers if they approve of Palisades Village. These were the results. @palisadesnews This is what...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Has Issued Warnings About Consuming Seafood, Approaching Marine Mammals

July 1, 2023

Read more
July 1, 2023

Neurotoxin Could Sicken Humans That Eat Seafood, Animals Could Be Dangerous By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County Departments of Beaches...

Photo: Official
News

Unite Here Local 11 Considering A Hotel Strike That Could Start This Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Strike Could Affect Hotels All Over Los Angeles and Santa Monica By Dolores Quintana UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Tree House-Reminiscent Palisades Home on Market for $4M

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

The Home Was Featured in Architectural Digest Recently featured in Architectural Digest, this Pacific Palisades home on market for $3.99...
News, Video

(Video) Kids Are Back to Having Fun at Palisades Parks & Rec Center

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

With Summer in full swing and the sun back out, kids are back at Pali Parks and Rec to have...

Photo: Facebook
News

Heat Warning For Los Angeles County In Effect For Holiday Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Triple Digit Temperatures Are Expected, So Extra Care Must Be Taken By Dolores Quintana With scorching temperatures forecasted this holiday...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bonjour Fête to Offer Fourth-Of-July Themed Treats Over Weekend

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

The Store Helps People Prepare for Holiday Occasions By Zach Armstrong On July 2, Bonjour Fête in Palisades Village will...

Photo: Instagram: @hanksorganic
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Organic Produce Shop to Open Second Store in Malibu

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

The Menu Includes Cilantro Lime Chicken and Turkey Meatballs Hank’s Organic, a family-owned organic produce concept known for its affordability,...
News

Skin Laundry Laser Focuses On Rejuvenating Skin

June 28, 2023

Read more
June 28, 2023

Facials don’t have to be invasive. That’s why Skin Laundry has taken a revolutionary approach to skincare technology, making the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“The Butterfly House” Makes Top Five Most Expensive L.A. Homes on Market

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

The Three-Acre Dwelling Spans 10,000 Square Feet and Made Its Debut in June There is a new home on Los...

Photo: Instagram: @miles.teller
News, Real Estate

Photos Show the Inside of Miles Teller’s $7.5M Palisades Home

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Teller and His Model Wife Keleigh Acquired the Cape Cod-Style Property in April Actor Miles Teller has established himself as...

Photo: Rodeo Realty
News, Real Estate

“Michael Lane Villas” on market for nearly $1.8M

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

The Living Room Has a Wet Bar and Could Be Transformed Into a Theater Michael Lane Villas, a townhome boasting...

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesvillage
Dining, Food & Drink, News

(Survey) What’s the Best Restaurant at the Palisades Village?

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

The Village Has 13 Restaurant Options By Zach Armstrong Palisades Village has more to offer than just luxury clothing brand...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

15 Malibu Spots Recommended in List of “Sunny Restaurants”

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

Malibu Restaurants Take Advantage of Both the Views and Bounty of the Sea By Zach Armstrong Eater LA pointed out...

Photo : Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Income Limits and Median Household Incomes Update for 2023

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs.  By Dolores Quintana The yearly update of California’s Income limits...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR