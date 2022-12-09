Biologists Discover Litter of Mountain Lions in Santa Monica Mountains

Two new adult female mountain lions also discovered in Santa Susana Mountains

Biologists have announced a new kitten litter and two adult female mountain lions that have been added to a 20-year research study on mountain lions.

“Say hello to P-109, P-110, P-111, and P-112 – all female kittens born around July 21 and tagged on Aug. 24 when they were estimated to be 34 days old,” the National Parks Service said in announcing the litter.

According to the NPS, they weighed between 1.80 kilograms to 1.95 kilograms and all appeared healthy. While their mother, P-99, was away from the den, they were discovered in a well-protected shelter in a rocky area of the western Santa Monica Mountains.

“A biologist uses radio telemetry to follow the mother while colleagues approach the den area, find the kittens, and conduct a workup on the kittens a short distance away from the den. Biologists remain in constant radio contact with each other. Hence, there is little chance that they will encounter the mountain lion mother,” the NPS said.

Female adult mountain lions P-105 and P-106 were captured in the Santa Susana Mountains. P-105, captured on July 28, weighed 93 pounds and is estimated to be about 4 years old. P-106 was captured on Aug. 3, weighed 91 pounds, and is estimated to be about 6 years old. Biologists noticed that she has a tail kink, possibly indicating a genetic abnormality.

“This is likely the same kinked-tail mountain lion we picked up on remote cameras in the same area a couple years ago,” the NPS said. “We are excited to follow these two mountain lions in the northern part of our study area and learn where their home ranges are and who they may be related to.”