CA Attorney General Bonta Supports Federal Contractor Wage Increase in Ninth Circuit Case

Photo: Office of Rob Bonta

The Federal Rule, Implemented by the Dol, Applies to Federal Contracts Nationwide and Is Projected to Benefit Hundreds of Thousands of Workers

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, supporting the U.S. Department of Labor’s petition for a rehearing en banc regarding a federal minimum wage rule for contractors. 

The rule, implemented in 2022, raised the hourly wage for federal contractors to $15.00, with scheduled annual increases. As of January 1, the rate stands at $17.20 and will rise to $17.75 in 2025.

The attorneys general argue that the wage increase, established under a 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden, is backed by comprehensive data and consistent with the DOL’s legal authority. The brief emphasizes the economic and social benefits of fair wage standards, including improved productivity, reduced turnover, and enhanced service quality resulting from better employee morale.

The coalition of attorneys general includes representatives from Illinois, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

“In California, we understand that fair wages and robust worker protections are good for business—it’s why we have the fifth-largest economy in the world,” said Attorney General Bonta in a release. “This commonsense, data-driven rule will help lift workers out of poverty while improving productivity and efficiency. It’s a win-win.”

The federal rule, implemented by the DOL, applies to federal contracts nationwide and is projected to benefit hundreds of thousands of workers. However, a divided panel of the Ninth Circuit recently ruled that the DOL exceeded its authority and acted arbitrarily in implementing the rule, prompting the current request for en banc review. The panel’s decision contrasts with a Tenth Circuit ruling upholding the same rule.

The amicus brief stresses that rehearing the case is crucial due to the wide-reaching implications for workers and local economies.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Ray Kappe-Designed Rustic Canyon Home Lists For Nearly $4M

December 24, 2024

Read more
December 24, 2024

The Property Includes Three Bedrooms, Four Bathrooms, and Numerous Balconies and Decks A striking home designed by acclaimed architect Ray...

Photo: City of Malibu
News, Upbeat

Malibu to Offer Free Emergency Response Training in 2025

December 23, 2024

Read more
December 23, 2024

Participants Will Learn Essential Skills to Prepare Themselves, Their Families, Businesses, or Organizations for Emergencies The City of Malibu is...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seek Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Severely Injured

December 23, 2024

Read more
December 23, 2024

The Case Is Eligible for the City’s Hit-And-Run Reward Program, Which Offers up to $50,000 for Information Detectives from the...

Photo: Thom Mayne, UV ink on aluminum. Via: L.A. Louver Art Gallery
News, Upbeat

Renowned Architect Explores Art and Technology in Debut U.S. Exhibition at L.A. Louver

December 23, 2024

Read more
December 23, 2024

Mayne, Known for His Groundbreaking Architectural Designs, Delves Into How Cutting-Edge Computer Technologies Can Address Enduring Artistic Questions L.A. Louver...
News

School of Rock West LA Turns 14 This November

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

By Susan Payne While School of Rock West Los Angeles is celebrating its 14th anniversary this November, the school continues...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$6M Spanish-Mediterranean Home in Pali Includes Canyon and Ocean Views

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

The 4,257-Square-Foot Residence Features Four Bedrooms and Five and a Half Bathrooms A Spanish-Mediterranean style home at 16647 Bienveneda Place...

Photo: VB Studios
News, Upbeat

Venice Beach Studios’ Christmas Concert to Benefit Military Vets

December 20, 2024

Read more
December 20, 2024

Headlining the Concert Is Michel Pascal, Known for His “Medicine Voice,” Alongside Performances by Pianist Myron McKinley Venice Beach Studios...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Bedroom Bungalow on N Beirut Ave. Lists for $2.8M

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

A Refinished Chimney Adds a Classic Touch, While Updated Interior Doors Bring a Fresh, Modern Look A stylishly updated family...

Photo: Official
Hard, News

Newsom Declares State of Emergency to Address Bird Flu Outbreak

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

The Outbreak Was First Reported in Texas and Kansas in March 2024 and Has Since Led to 61 Confirmed Human...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Repair of Rustic Canyon Pool on Agenda for Rec and Park Commissioners Meeting

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

The Rustic Canyon Pool, Located at 601 Latimer Road in Pacific Palisades, Has Long Been a Vital Community Resource, Offering...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fia Restaurant Honors Veterans with a Special Thanksgiving Lunch in Santa Monica

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Chef Scott Erickson, a Former U.S. Marine, Leads Fia’s Efforts to Give Back This Thanksgiving, Fia Restaurant extended its commitment...

Photo: The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners
Hard, News

 Venice Beach’s Iconic “Declaration” Statue to Be Removed Within Months. There’s Still Time for a Patron to Save It

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Declaration Is Now Months Away From Being Dismantled and Transferred to di Suvero’s Sculpture Park in Petaluma, CA. By Zach...
News, Video

(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

For More Info, Go To Watermarkcommunities.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/e7BmojM43P pic.twitter.com/epUa09DLdK — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) December 18, 2024

Photo: Paliskates
News, Upbeat

Paliskates Celebrates 25 Years of Skate and Surf Culture in Los Angeles

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

The Anniversary Celebration Will Feature Music From a Live DJ, Food, and a Chance to Reflect on the Shop’s Journey...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR