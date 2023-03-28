Chamber Music Palisades Presents Final Concert of 22-23 Season

Concert set for April 19 at St. Matthew’s Parish

On Wednesday, April 19, at 8:00 pm, in the sanctuary of St. Matthew’s Parish, Chamber Music Palisades (CMP) will feature duo pianists Bernadene Blaha and Kevin Fitz-Gerald, highly acclaimed international performers who give masterclasses all over Europe and have been piano professors at USC for many years.

Blaha and Fitz-Gerald will join a first-class woodwind quintet with performers from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Los Angeles Opera, and Santa Monica Symphony: Jennifer Johnson Cullinan, oboe, Michelle Zukovsky, clarinet, Duncan Massey, bassoon, Amy Jo Rhine, horn, and Susan Greenberg, flute and CMP Artistic Director.

The varied program will include woodwind quintets, piano four hands, and several wind and piano sextets. The music will range from works of Rossini, Ibert, and Brahms to piano and wind sextets by lesser known composers Ferranc (contemporary of Brahms) and Smit. Alan Chapman, KUSC host and long-time CMP associate, will provide informative in-person program notes.

Tickets will be available for $35 online at cmpalisades.org or at the door at 1031 Bienveneda Avenue, Pacific Palisades. Masks are highly recommended. CMP offers free admission for full-time students with ID.