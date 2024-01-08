Chamber Music Palisades Winter Concert to Feature Distinguished Performers

The repertoire includes compositions by Mozart, Prokofiev and Bach

Chamber Music Palisades is set to kick off the musical year with a concert featuring an ensemble of professional musicians on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m.

The concert showcases the talents of distinguished performers from esteemed orchestras such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and renowned studios. The repertoire includes compositions by Mozart, Prokofiev, Bach, del Aguila, and a world premiere by local composer Todd Mason.

Among the performers are Cristina Montes Mateo, a globally acclaimed harpist recognized for her solo performances with major orchestras; Maya Magub, a British violinist acclaimed for her appearances in prestigious concert halls and contributions to various movies and records; Rob Brophy, a violist associated with the New Hollywood String quartet and a member of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; and Susan Greenberg, an esteemed flutist from the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and Santa Monica Symphony, also serving as President and Artistic Director of Chamber Music Palisades.

The event will feature Todd Mason offering insight into his commissioned piece titled “Magical” for flute, viola, and harp. Alan Chapman, a KUSC host and a longstanding associate of Chamber Music Palisades, will provide informative program notes during the concert.

Tickets priced at $35 can be purchased online at cmpalisades.org or at the door of the venue, Saint Matthew’s Parish located at 1031 Bienveneda Avenue, Pacific Palisades. Full-time students with valid identification will be granted free admission.