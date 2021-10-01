Cinépolis Sinage Removed from Bay Theatre

The Cinépolis in 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro

Uncertain future for Palisades theater

By Dolores Quintana

As reported by the Palisades Post, the Bay Theatre has removed the signage related to Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas from their building and the Cinépolis website has removed the Pacific Palisades location from their website. It is not known exactly what these moves mean and there hasn’t been confirmation on what direction The Bay Theatre will take. 

Caruso Affiliated is the owner of the Bay and Rick Caruso is the CEO.  As reported by the Palisades Post, neither party has issued a statement. At this time, the Bay Theatre still does not have a reopening date, even though there were indications that a reopening was planned earlier this year, there’s no date that has been firmly established.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas refurbished the Bay in 2018, as reported by Business Wire. Cinépolis does have a location at a Caruso theater that is currently open in The Promenade at Westlake, but at issue for The Bay Theater is the capacity level at which the theater can operate at this time, which is currently at 25%.

