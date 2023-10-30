Craftsman-Inspired Home Lists for $9.6M

This Custom-Crafted Masterpiece, Distinguished by Its Inherent Privacy, Comprises Five Bedrooms and Four Bathrooms

Nestled on one of the most coveted and expansive bluff-lined streets in Pacific Palisades, this Craftsman-inspired residence at 15921 Asilomar Blvd. graces a prime corner lot enveloped by boundless ocean vistas and enchanting mature trees.

This custom-crafted masterpiece, distinguished by its inherent privacy, comprises five bedrooms and four bathrooms, radiating warmth and character through precise craftsmanship, artisanal accents, lofty ceilings, abundant natural light, and meticulously manicured landscapes.

This residence seamlessly combines indoor and outdoor living, perfectly synchronized with the rhythmic beauty of the nearby ocean, which graces nearly every vantage point, including the kitchen, family room, breakfast room, dining area, and primary suite. The rear grounds of the property are a testament to meticulous landscaping, with a generous expanse of lush lawn. A detached and gated garage features a separate guest suite, offering additional space for hosting cherished family and friends.

For more information, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/15921-Asilomar-Blvd-Pacific-Palisades-CA-90272/20541557_zpid/.