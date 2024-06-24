Dehydrated Hiker Rescued from Temescal Ridge Trail

The Man Was Unable to Walk on a Remote Section of the Trail

A 55-year-old male hiker was rescued by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Saturday morning after becoming dehydrated and unable to walk on a remote section of the Temescal Ridge Trail, LAFD said.

The incident, reported at 11:41 a.m., prompted a ground and air response from the LAFD. The hiker, who was near the conclusion of his journey, faced difficulties due to the hot weather conditions.

An LAFD rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene, where a flight paramedic was lowered to assess and stabilize the hiker. After providing initial medical care, both the hiker and the paramedic were hoisted into the helicopter for continuing in-flight care.

The hiker was transported directly to an area hospital for further treatment. The rescue operation involved multiple units, including Engine 269, Rescue Ambulance 69, and the LAFD Helicopter Air Operations.