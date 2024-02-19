Downtown L.A. and the Pacific Ocean can be seen from this Nearly $50M Palisadian Home

Photo: MLS.com

A movie theater, waterfall and infinity pool are among its amenities. 

By Zach Armstrong

A seven bedroom Palisadian estate with wrap-around views of Will Rogers Park, the Pacific Ocean and Downtown Los Angeles has hit the market for a total of $49,950,000, according to a post from Realtor.com. 

Perched on a hill’s incline in the northwest part of the Palisades Riviera, the 13,653 sq ft home consists of a movie theater, a wine cellar, a game room with bar, an infinity pool and a three-story waterfall. It seems nearly every room in the home has floor-to-ceiling windows, besides the gourmet kitchen and family room which open up to the outdoor courtyard. Based on images posted by Realtor, ocean views can be seen from at least one of the bedrooms. 

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1601-Casale-Rd_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M25721-12092?from=srp-list-card.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles Gears Up for Another Slow-Moving Storm: Residents Urged to Prepare

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Los Angeles County Even though Los Angeles County is still recovering from the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Two Bedroom Santa Monica Condo Lists for $9.5M

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

Originally established in 1928 and meticulously reconstructed in 1996, El Tovar By The Sea stands as an architectural masterpiece Originally...

Photo: Sig-Alert.com
News

Pacific Coast Highway In Western Malibu Faces Nightly Closures Due to Erosion Until Further Notice

February 16, 2024

Read more
February 16, 2024

Caltrans Implements Emergency Measures to Address Ocean Side Shoulder Damage Starting on February 14, a full closure of Pacific Coast...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Les Misérables” Comes to Pierson Playhouse

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

Engaging a cast of 54 students, aged 7 to 17, from various schools spanning Pacific Palisades to Pasadena The youth...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

Global Açaí Bowl & Smoothie Brand to Open Second Santa Monica Shop

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

News of the Opening Comes One Month After the Brand Raised $67 Million By Zach Armstrong Amid ambitious U.S. growth,...

Photo: Instagram: @bandtsdeli
Dining, News

Plant-Based Deli Opens on Montana Ave

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

Many Ingredients are Sourced From the Santa Monica Farmers Market By Zach Armstrong A new deli, one which describes itself...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

These are Porta Via’s Weekend Breakfast Options

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

Served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. By Zach Armstrong Palisades Village’s own Porta Via offers...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Tonight: Singles Valentine’s Party at The Victorian

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

The first 50 ladies to arrive receive a complimentary serving of Besa rosé or red wine First Round’s On Me...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Tonight: Harpist and Valentine’s Dinner Specials Happening at Palisades Village

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

Shoppers Will Be Immersed in the Right Ambience for the Love Holiday By Zach Armstrong Palisades Village is creating the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Annual Celebration of Renowned Architect Coming to Annenberg Beach House

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

This complimentary event will feature a presentation titled “Julia Morgan: Engineering a Legacy” The city of Santa Monica, in collaboration...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Rescued After Car Plunges in Marina del Rey Waters

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

How the vehicle went over the side is unclear By Zach Armstrong According to multiple media reports, a man was...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$21.5M Santa Monica Home Includes 5K Sq Ft Entertainment Pavilion

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

The pavilion encompasses a professional theater, game room, office, gym, and spa. Situated on one of Santa Monica’s premier streets,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

American Pie Actor Lists Venice Home for $4.9M

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

Architected by Kevin Mulcahy and constructed in 2004, the homes draw inspiration from light, the environment, and a minimalist palette...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$6.7M Palisadian Mansion Features Custom Pool With Waterfalls

February 11, 2024

Read more
February 11, 2024

The expansive bathroom features a custom oversized marble spa tub Nestled in the exclusive Ridgeview Country Estates, a tranquil enclave...

Photo: Pier Communications
Hard, News

Lunar New Year Event to Illuminate Pier Ferris Wheel This Weekend

February 9, 2024

Read more
February 9, 2024

The Ferris Wheel Will Showcase Computer-Generated Lighting Featuring Lunar New Year’s Colors, Patterns, and Icons Pacific Park on the Santa...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR