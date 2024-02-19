Downtown L.A. and the Pacific Ocean can be seen from this Nearly $50M Palisadian Home

A movie theater, waterfall and infinity pool are among its amenities.

By Zach Armstrong

A seven bedroom Palisadian estate with wrap-around views of Will Rogers Park, the Pacific Ocean and Downtown Los Angeles has hit the market for a total of $49,950,000, according to a post from Realtor.com.

Perched on a hill’s incline in the northwest part of the Palisades Riviera, the 13,653 sq ft home consists of a movie theater, a wine cellar, a game room with bar, an infinity pool and a three-story waterfall. It seems nearly every room in the home has floor-to-ceiling windows, besides the gourmet kitchen and family room which open up to the outdoor courtyard. Based on images posted by Realtor, ocean views can be seen from at least one of the bedrooms.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1601-Casale-Rd_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M25721-12092?from=srp-list-card.