Earth Day Initiative Presents Fourth Annual Virtual Stage: Join Global Experts in Climate Action and Environmental Justice

The Virtual Event Is Open To Anyone With A Computer

By Staff Writer

Get ready for the Earth Day Virtual Stage, a must-see event featuring renowned personalities and experts discussing climate action, environmental justice, and green living presented by the Earth Day Initiative. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, starting at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To join, simply click here when the event goes live. The fourth annual virtual stage event is free and accessible to anyone worldwide. You can also check out past virtual stage segments on the event’s website.

This year’s lineup includes prominent individuals such as TV presenter and mechanical engineer Bill Nye the Science Guy, oceanographer and cinematographer Philippe Cousteau, actress Alysia Reiner, actor Rainn Wilson, Icelandic/Danish artist Olafur Eliasson, and climate activists and experts like Jerome Foster II, Katharine Hayhoe, and Leah Stokes.

The event features a diverse range of discussions on various climate-related topics, including methane, green jobs, protecting our oceans and planet, reducing food waste, sustainability in building design, eliminating plastics, and zero waste in the beauty industry.

The virtual stage will also cover climate justice activism and individual action, reminding us of the role we can play in protecting the environment. Climate activists and experts like Gianna White, Chanté Davis, and Fahad Saeed will share their perspectives on extreme weather events and the urgency of climate action. Katharine Hayhoe and Leah Stokes will be interviewed and share their insights on climate science and political action.

Apple TV+’s Extrapolations TV show will also be previewed at the event, featuring a star-studded cast, including Ben Harper, Lisa P. Jackson, Dorothy Fortenberry, Scott Z. Burns, and John Oppermann.

Earth Day Initiative is a non-profit organization that aims to promote environmental education and sustainability. This event offers an excellent opportunity for anyone worldwide to learn from and engage with climate experts and activists. Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking event that can inspire you to take action and make a difference on Earth Day 2023.