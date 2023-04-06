Eastern European Pancake Restaurant Blin Blin Closes After Less Than a Year in Pacific Palisades

Blin Blin, which served thin, crispy blinis using owner Alena Logvinenko’s grandmother’s recipe, opened has closed its doors on Via de la Paz

Owner Alena Logvinenko’s grandmother’s recipe for blinis was unique, with a thin and crispy texture and a golden color with a crispy rim around the edges. The pancakes were greased with butter, folded, and topped with fresh homemade sour cream.

“Most Eastern European families have their own blini recipe, usually passed down from generation to generation. Our grandmother’s recipe was not like anyone else’s, the blini were thin, golden with a crispy rim around the edges, greased with butter, folded and topped with fresh homemade sour cream. In our family, we make blinis at least once a week for breakfast or even dinner, using our grandmother’s recipe,” Logvinenko said in 2022.

Logvinenko opened the restaurant with the aim of sharing her grandmother’s recipe with the people of LA, and to pay homage to her beloved grandmother Zoya.

It is not clear why the restaurant has closed after less than a year of operation.