The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now a lawmaker wants to make the program permanent. Learn more in this video made possible by Steven Rosenberg, DPM.
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding: Palisades Today – September, 10, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding * LA Partners...
Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light
September 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Free Rides on LA Metro?
LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park: Palisades Today – September, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park * How To...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
New Pizza Joint Opens in Topanga
September 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining: Palisades Today – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining * LA County Salons Resume Indoor...
How Do You Brew?
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
