New Coalition Rallies to Preserve Palisades’ Cultural Heritage After Wildfire

A group of artists, preservationists, and architects is spearheading efforts to protect and reimagine the area’s historic character

In the wake of the devastating Palisades Fire, a newly formed group is working to ensure the neighborhood’s architectural and cultural legacy is not lost in the rebuilding process.

The Pacific Palisades Preservation Coalition, launched by a group of artists, preservationists, and architects, is spearheading efforts to protect and reimagine the area’s historic character. The coalition is providing resources, advocacy, and design strategies to help residents rebuild in ways that are both sustainable and culturally sensitive.

“Preservation is not just about protecting the past—it’s about ensuring the community’s identity thrives in the face of modern challenges,” said Dr. Brigitte Nicole Grice, an artist and founder of the group, in a statement.

PPPC’s work includes collaborations with the Los Angeles Conservancy to survey structures lost in the fire, and with Save Iconic Architecture and Architectural Digest on a 2025 “Case Study Program” to explore resilient design. A public art project, led by the nonprofit House Museum, is also underway to memorialize homes destroyed in the blaze using donated chimneys and fireplace fragments.

The group is also developing climate-conscious building guidelines that preserve the Pacific Palisades’ visual identity while increasing fire safety.

Their efforts will be discussed at the **Pacific Palisades Community Council’s upcoming meeting on May 8.



PPPC is calling on residents to get involved through public events, educational initiatives, and contributions. More information is available at http://preservepacificpalisades.org.