ASTEME Camps Explore Science, Technology, Math and Engineering

Many teachers and parents hear this question daily when it comes to schooling: “When am I ever going to use what I learn in class in my life?”

ASTEME, a nonprofit program created to help children discover the answer to this question, is offering a variety of summer camps that emphasize project-based learning and hands-on activities for children interested in science, technology, engineering and math.

A fulltime elementary and middle school, ASTEME was founded 17 years ago by Allan Yu, a former director of the UCLA Math Project.

“We saw math as being the forefront of our academy: it’s a language you have to learn in order to access, science, technology and engineering. At ASTEME, we show them exactly how math is used every day,” Yu said.

This summer, ASTEME is offering over 40 different thematic summer camp programs along with Math Guild, a camp spearheaded by Yu that bolsters students’ confidence and proficiency in mathematics while developing a deeper understanding of how math is used everywhere.

In addition to the themed camps, ASTEME’s award-winning robotics and coding camps are available for beginning to advanced coders.

“We have a Harry Potter themed science and magic camp, a LEGO engineering camp, Minecraft architecture camp, Disney and music camps,” Yu said. “We have developed camps that students are interested in, or from parents that have requested those camps. There’s something for everyone here.”

Featured weekly camps include pre-ASTEME for transitional kindergarteners, math intensive camps for third through ninth graders, robotics and coding, wilderness survival, an all-girls science of Broadway music camp, interstellar exploration, media arts and more.

“Students enjoy our camps for two reasons: the first because our teachers are incredible, and secondly, they have fun. It’s not just play or unstructured time; our lessons engage the students in a dynamic, yet academic way,” Yu said.

Camps are offered in a weekly format for students entering transitional kindergarten up to ninth grade. Families who sign up for four or more camps get 15% off pricing. Extended care is available after camp until 5:30pm. Scholarships and daily rates are available.

Registration for ASTEME Academy Summer Camps is open now. For more information and registration, visit asteme.com/summer.