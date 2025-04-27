Reopening Set for Monday After Malibu Mudslide on PCH

Photo: X: @CaltransDist7

Mudslides triggered by early morning rain showers forced the closure over the weekend

Crews are making “good progress” clearing mudslides on Pacific Coast Highway and expect to reopen the roadway by 6 a.m. Monday, Caltrans District 7 announced Sunday on social media.

The highway, which has been closed between State Route 27 and Carbon Beach Terrace since Saturday, remains under a “soft closure” due to prior damage from January’s Palisades Fire. Access will continue to be limited to residents with burn scar passes, contractors, emergency responders, and designated Metro and school buses, Caltrans said.

Mudslides triggered by early morning rain showers forced the closure over the weekend, reported KTLA. Crews continued working Sunday to clear remaining debris at Peña Road.

The closure affects a heavily traveled stretch of PCH linking Pacific Palisades and Malibu. According to Caltrans, full public access will not resume until further repairs are completed.

in Hard, News
Photo: CRMLS
