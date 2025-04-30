LAPD Seeks to Return 500 Firearms Recovered From Palisades Fire

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department

Individuals who lost a firearm are asked to contact the LAPD Gun Recovery Unit 

The Los Angeles Police Department is working to return hundreds of firearms recovered from the Palisades Fire burn zone and is urging residents who lost weapons in the blaze to come forward.

As of this week, approximately 500 firearms have been recovered by LAPD personnel and partner agencies from the debris of the Palisades Fire, many of them heavily damaged and difficult to identify, officials said Wednesday.

In a statement, LAPD Chief of Detectives Alan Hamilton acknowledged the personal significance some of the weapons may hold for residents.

“We recognize that these firearms may hold significant sentimental value to their owners, whether as family heirlooms, historical pieces, or personal mementos,” Hamilton said. “We are doing our best to reunite them with their owners.”

Individuals who believe a firearm of theirs may have been lost in the fire are asked to contact the LAPD Gun Recovery Unit at palisadesfire@lapd.online. Claimants will be required to provide personal identifying information, proof of residence in the affected area, and a description of the lost firearm.

Residents may also file a “lost property” report for their missing firearm either at any LAPD Community Police Station or online at LAPDonline.org, officials said.

The department emphasized that all recovered weapons are being carefully processed and secured as part of a continuing effort to ensure they are returned to rightful owners or handled appropriately under state and federal law.

