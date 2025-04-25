THIS WEEKEND: Art and Music Festival Takes Over Third Street Promenade

Admission is free and open to the public

The Third Street Promenade will transform into a lively celebration of creativity this weekend with the return of AMP (Art, Music, Promenade) Fest.

The one-day event is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m., spanning the 1200 and 1300 blocks of the popular outdoor shopping and dining district between Wilshire Boulevard and Arizona Avenue.

AMP Fest will feature a curated lineup of local artists and musicians, offering attendees a chance to shop for unique art pieces while enjoying live performances in a vibrant, open-air setting.

