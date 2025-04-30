(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

in News, Video
Dining, News

Voodoo Doughnuts to Soon Open Location in Windward Circle

May 1, 2025

May 1, 2025

Voodoo Doughnut has become a cultural phenomenon since its inception, known for its imaginative flavors and sideshow activities Voodoo Doughnuts,...

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks to Return 500 Firearms Recovered From Palisades Fire

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2025

Individuals who lost a firearm are asked to contact the LAPD Gun Recovery Unit  The Los Angeles Police Department is...

Photo: Santa Monica Public Library Image Archives
News, Upbeat

New Coalition Rallies to Preserve Palisades’ Cultural Heritage After Wildfire

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2025

A group of artists, preservationists, and architects is spearheading efforts to protect and reimagine the area’s historic character In the...
Hard, News

Stolen Vehicle Crash Leads to Arrest, Loaded Gun Recovered in Santa Monica

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2025

The vehicle sped southbound on 3rd Street and attempted to cross the intersection at Ocean Park Boulevard A suspect was...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

County to Clear Debris from Non-Responsive Properties After Deadline

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2025

Officials emphasized that the expedited abatement process is essential to avoid further delays in recovery efforts The Los Angeles County...
News

Prime Time Sports and Day Camps Coming Soon

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2025

Prime Time Sports Camp has remained a constant in the everchanging camp landscape for over 30 years by following this...
News

Tingly Drinks, Kona Coffee, and Comedy Nights: Kavahana Brings a New Kind of Buzz to Santa Monica

April 29, 2025

April 29, 2025

Right around the corner from Main Street, Kavahana is redefining how people hang out in Santa Monica. Part kava nectar...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside Santa Monica’s New Pilot Training Academy

April 29, 2025

April 29, 2025

For More Info, Go To Skingpilotacademy.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/A8JMlWX7sQ. pic.twitter.com/owAWpsZtEI — Santa Monica Mirror (@SMMirror) April 30,...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Controlled Burn Set for Temescal Ridge Trail to Probe Cause of January Wildfire

April 29, 2025

April 29, 2025

The burn is part of an effort to determine the wildfire’s point of origin and the mechanisms Residents near Pacific...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, Upbeat

SMC Symphony to Perform Bernstein, Gershwin, and Beethoven

April 29, 2025

April 29, 2025

The concert will showcase musical styles, from Broadway-inspired rhythms to the traditional drama The Santa Monica College Symphony Orchestra will...
News

A vocal flower blooms in Beverly Canon Gardens

April 29, 2025

April 29, 2025

Soprano Golda Zahra comes home to put on a free concert in her old neighborhood By Linda Chase “Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa…” The...
News

Kids Learn Season of Science, Biomimicry in Heal the Bay Science Camp

April 28, 2025

April 28, 2025

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science in Heal the Bay’s Aquarium Summer Science Camp.  Heal the...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, Upbeat

Chamber Music Palisades to Present Premiere and Classical Works at April Concert

April 28, 2025

April 28, 2025

The performance will feature compositions by French composers Jacques Ibert, Maurice Ravel, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Francis Poulenc, alongside the world...
News, Upbeat

Palisades Will Rogers 5K Moves to Venice Beach After Fire Damage

April 28, 2025

April 28, 2025

Proceeds from this year’s race will help fund the rebuilding of the community center, a longstanding gathering place for local...

Photo: CRMLS
News, Real Estate

Newly-Built Ocean Front Walk Home Lists for Nearly $14M

April 28, 2025

April 28, 2025

A 300-square-foot space on the ground level is zoned for potential commercial use A newly constructed beachfront home along Venice’s...

